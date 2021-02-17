This Long, Comfy Hoodie Can Be Worn So Many Ways (30+ Colors)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to clothes, we like a portion of our closet to be packed with what we call Renaissance pieces. It’s like how a Renaissance man is an expert in a variety of things, but instead, it’s a piece of clothing that can do it all. It can fit many situations and occasions, and it does so with expertise. It wows, it comforts and it looks quite cute doing both!

This hoodie is a fantastic example of what we’re talking about. It’s a sweatshirt, but it’s also a dress, but it can also be worn as a duster — or how about as a house coat, taking on robe-like responsibilities? It’s not afraid to dig into any situation you’ll put it in, and it will always end up excelling at its role!

This piece is made of a soft cotton blend. If you want to go even softer and warmer, you’ll notice that some colors come with a fleece lining. You basically have both winter and summer versions available. When you’re hovering over each color, they will be appropriately labeled with “(Fleece)” after the color name if they have the lining!

Speaking of colors, this long hoodie comes in over 30. You get the entire rainbow here, plus more shades like pink, brown, grey, white, teal and more. You’ll also notice two shorter tie-dye versions tucked in there, so make sure to check them all out. The below image shows just a portion of the options!

Get the GRACE KARIN Zip-Up Tunic Sweatshirt Jacket starting at just $32 at Amazon!

This sweatshirt has long sleeves, a drawstring hood and pouch pockets on either side of the zipper. The straight hem should reach a little past your knees depending on your height, giving you a nice dress length. The outfit possibilities really open up here, so why don’t we get into a few of them so you can picture exactly how you’ll wear this versatile piece?

You can obviously wear this around the house with comfy socks and slippers, but you can also wear it open, duster style, as a layering piece over jeans and a tee. Alternatively, you can leave it zipped up and wear it solo, either keeping things casual with sneakers or really embracing that dress look with some sleek heeled booties, pointed-toe loafers or tall boots. Remember, this piece can do it all, so don’t hold back when coming up with possible outfit ideas!

