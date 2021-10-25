Amazon Shoppers Say These $15 Aviator Sunnies Are Wow-Worthy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The right pair of sunglasses can truly make or break an outfit and transform you into the Hollywood version of yourself! In our humble experience, larger shades tend to nail that diva effect — but best of all, you don’t have to spend a ton of money on designer frames to feel like a boss.

In fact, we found sunnies on Amazon from Gtand that cost just $15 but look like a luxury pair. Shoppers are super impressed with the quality of these shades, and all they have to say is “wow”!

Get the Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

These aviator sunglasses are not your typical pair thanks to a few key details, namely their square shape. Traditionally, aviators have a rounded bottom, but we simply adore this different take on the style. This shape also allows the sunglasses to have larger lenses, which inherently gives them a more dramatic feel.

The lenses also have a gradient effect that’s darker at the top and fades into a clear color at the bottom. You can currently score them in a slew of shades ranging from different blue hues, to browns, blacks and greys.

Get the Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers claim that these shades “look and feel expensive,” and are immediately impressive right out of the box. Even before you see the sunglasses, you’ll be greeted by elaborate packaging that makes the sunnies feel that much more special!

Inside of the branded box, you’ll uncover a sleek black sunglass case to house and protect them on the go. They also come with a cleaning cloth, a mini screwdriver as well as replacement nose pads! Quite frankly, you usually don’t get as many extras with a pair of $15 sunglasses — so these shades really take it over the top. With the holidays just around the corner, we think these bad boys could be a great inexpensive gift idea that no one will guess cost just under $20!

See it: Get the Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gtand and shop all of the women’s accessories available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!