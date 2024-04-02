Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to bright colors, sparkles and patterns, nobody does it quite like Gwen Stefani — we might even go as far as to say she’s the queen of eccentric fashion, rocking neon hues and shimmery outfits on the daily. Now that it’s spring, we’re looking to freshen up our wardrobes, so naturally, we turn to Gwen herself for some inspo.

A few days ago, Stefani was photographed in a cartoon-like one-shoulder dress with a pair of white cowgirl boots and trust Us — she totally rocked it. The fitted mini dress has colorful geometric designs in lime green, pink, light purple and blue, contrasting with her platinum blonde locks. It’s a bold and dazzling look!

We wanted the look without the four-digit price tag, so we found an equally shimmery, equally colorful bodycon dress to get our dose of Stefani fashion. This dress hits mid-thigh and tightly hugs the body, lengthening the legs and flattering almost all body types. Note that while it is fitted, the dress doesn’t squeeze or constrict; a blend of polyester and spandex keeps it stretchy, breathable and light.

This dress also has has long sleeves, a v-neck with a mesh covering and neon sequins, making it the perfect outfit for any nice spring occasion. Whether you’re headed to a nephew’s birthday party, brunch with the girls or a fancy dinner with your significant other, we can guarantee you’ll be the star of the show. The dress screams “authentic trendsetter” — that’s you!

When styling this dress, you’re going to want to wear it with a pair of nude heels and a sparkly clutch. If you want to go full Gwen Stefani mode, try wearing it with a pair of white cowgirl boots, fishnet tights and bold statement jewelry. When it comes to dressing Gwen Stefani style, you can never have too much jewelry!

The dress happens to be 25% off right now, so you’re going to want to grab it ASAP before someone else sets the trend! Just be careful…people might mistake you for the color queen herself!

Get the Dress the Population Alessi Bodycon Mini Dress for $202 (originally $268) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

