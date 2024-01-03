Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re the type of person who hates wearing shoes in the house, you aren’t alone. I’m right there with you. But the truth of the matter is, the colder it gets outside, the colder your feet are going to be. Sure, you can wear socks. You can make sure the heat is running. In the end, there’s nothing that’ll keep your feet as warm as a great pair of slippers. And they have to be the right kind. Sorry, everyone who loves fun Tweety slippers or fuzzy Uggs.

You see, whether it’s a pair of cozy socks or a slipper, you want wool. Wool is one of the most comfortable, warm fabrics you’ll find if you tend to have cold feet or get cold easily. It’s the same reason you want a wool sweater for winter. It’ll keep you from shivering as it wraps you up in its loving, toasty embrace.

Where can you get your own? You don’t have to look far for the perfect slip-on shoes to wear around the house. Right now, you can snatch up yours straight from Zappos.

Get the Haflinger Lacey Slippers for just $160 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The $160 Haflinger Lacey Slippers are an absolute dream to slip on and go. They feature a wool felt upper with a laser-cut pattern around the top of the shoe to give them a little pizazz. The core sole is nice and sturdy so no matter where you walk, you’ll have a nice grip on the floor to not slip and fall. Most importantly, they’re super comfortable.

They slip right on your feet and cover each square of your skin in delicious warmth. Plus, they come in both red and black to go with your favorite lounge clothes at home. No need to worry about falling while wearing these bad boys, or chilly feet as you make your way around at home. And that’s always something to appreciate about slippers.

These slippers are high quality, in line with regular slip-on shoes. You could wear them in place of sneakers out to run errands if you wanted, since they can certainly hold up to the quality needed to walk around on the street. For $160, they’re going to last you, too. No more buying $20 slippers at big box stores and having to replace them over and over again.

Shoppers can’t get enough of these shoes, with one raving that they “LOVE” them: “They’re amazing indoors, I have hardwood floors (and I’m 6 months pregnant!) so good supportive slippers are a must. I wanted something like my Birks sandals, and these totally fit the bill!”

Another called them “lovely shoes”: ” I just discovered Haflinger and am so glad I did. I had been searching for a pair of casual clogs that still have a feminine touch, and these definitely fit the bill.”

Don’t sit around your house freezing with cold feet. These slippers can keep you nice and warm, so make sure you snag a pair and get cozy today!

