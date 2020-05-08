The past few months have been an adjustment across the board — and even our closets have shifted gears. We truly never thought that we would be buying so much loungewear! After all, it seems like just yesterday that we were beginning to plan looks for festival season. But we’ve quickly replaced the thrill of shopping for cut-offs and Converse by expanding our selection of comfy sweats and the best basics.

We’re taking notes from Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who we consider to be an expert in casual fashion! She shouted out the brand x karla for having the “best tank” around, and we found a similar style to the one she posted on Instagram up for grabs at Revolve!

Get the x karla The Tank with free shipping for $50, available from Revolve!

We all have a number of different staples in our wardrobes, but there’s a high probability that there’s a specific tank or tee that will always be your go-to — no matter how many items you have. This tank from x karla is apparently that exact piece for Bieber! She wore the white cropped version of the scoop-neck sleeveless tank while relaxing at home in a pair of light grey sweats and a black cardigan (looking as stunning as ever, we might add)!

This top is made from a super-soft 100% cotton ribbed material that’s fitted perfectly to the body. The cut of this tank resembles a ’90s silhouette, and can be worn out or tucked into a pair of jeans or shorts. If you’re looking to get the same look as Bieber, you can get creative and trim the tank into a crop top. Why not, right? Believe it or not, that’s actually how the x karla brand first began — by taking a traditional piece and changing it up to create an entirely new look.

Get the x karla The Tank with free shipping for $50, available from Revolve!

x karla is a brand that prides itself on making seriously high-quality basics, and the connection they have with Bieber runs pretty deep. The founder, celebrity stylist Karla Welch, has worked with Justin Bieber for years. The pop star once enlisted her to produce some longline T-shirts, which led to Welch making a visit to her local Kmart and crafting original pieces out of oversized Hanes white tees!

As they say, the rest is history! Since the launch, Welch has expanded her x karla celeb fanbase to include Gwyneth Paltrow and Kaia Gerber, just to name a few. It all comes down to basics at the end of the day, and garments like this tank prove that quality is key!

See it: Get the x karla The Tank with free shipping for $50, available from Revolve!

Looking for something else? Check out more basics from x karla and shop all of the women’s fashion available from Revolve here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!