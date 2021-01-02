Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time of year when our skin starts to throw a little bit of a fit. We do our best to pacify it, but it’s set on being selfish. It sees and acknowledges all of our skincare efforts, but it wants more. It wants that extra oomph to pull it through frigid winter winds, artificial heat and rough, irritated patches caused by too many sneezes and nose blows.

Our suggestion this year? Taken straight from the recommendation of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin): niacinamide. Bieber has thankfully never been shy about sharing her skincare secrets, and she recently dropped a few more on her Instagram Story, naming niacinamide her “favorite skincare ingredient of life.” Luckily, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to add this celebrity-approved ingredient to your routine. You only need $20!

Get the TruSkin Niacinamide Face Serum for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

TruSkin has already made headlines in the past, as Khloe Kardashian is a huge fan of the brand’s famous vitamin C serum. We knew the moment we saw Bieber’s Story that if we were going to grab our own niacinamide serum, it had to be TruSkin. The brand just recently launched this treatment, and it’s already seeing fantastic reviews. It ships super fast too!

This plant-powered serum has so many potential benefits, we’d better get started listing them now. Niacinamide itself is a favorite for diminishing discoloration and hyperpigmentation, combatting breakouts and blemishes and regulating sebum levels to control excess oil and unclog pores. It’s definitely a skincare favorite for a smooth, clarified, radiant complexion!

This serum’s impressive key ingredient list doesn’t end there though. It’s also infused with organic aloe leaf juice, botanical hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil and neem seem oil to gently hydrate, soothe and replenish skin. Oh, and none of these ingredients have any parabens, sulfates, phthalates or animal products. This serum is cruelty-free too!

If you’re looking to not only heal and rejuvenate your skin but also strengthen its natural barrier for future protection, we cannot recommend this serum enough. A brighter, more youthful appearance tends to bring out a brighter smile, and we’d love for you to experience that happiness when you look the mirror every day. Our only other tip? Shop fast. This serum sold out almost immediately after it first launched, so you never know when it might sell out again!

