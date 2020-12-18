Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all set with our puffer coats for winter, and while we do think that puffers can be totally cute, it’s hard to sway them toward the more sophisticated side of style. It’s kind of hard to imagine heading to a nice party or get-together and wearing a puffer coat over your more formal dress or jumpsuit. Even when you’re just running errands, sometimes it feels nice to add a dash of elegance to a tee-and-jeans combo!

Peacoats are one option, but they’re usually not quite warm enough once the temperature really starts to dip low, and they don’t often have that luxurious vibe we’re seeking. This long teddy coat, however, has hit the nail right on the head. It’s fabulous, it’s toasty-warm and it totally looks like the one Jennifer Aniston just wore!

Get the Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Long Cardigan Coat for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Aniston just got back to filming her Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show, after a precautionary break, and she’s already serving up some major style inspiration for Us. We were already influenced by the face shield she wore, and now we’ve fallen totally in love with her long teddy coat (see here). We were thrilled to find this incredibly similar one on Amazon, and even more thrilled when we saw the glowing, overflowing reviews!

This coat has a cotton-blend shell that’s softer than soft. It’s a fuzzy, fluffy, fleece dream. It’s basically like a plush robe you can wear out of the house, especially because its hem hits around the knee. It has an open front, side pockets and a smooth lining for a comfortable wear and an easy on and off.

This coat is currently available in 10 colors. Light Beige will be your top choice if you want to replicate Aniston’s look as accurately as possible, but they’re certainly all worth checking out. Stick with classic shades like black, navy, grey or camel, or go for a pop of color with a red or pink!

Finding a highly-rated, high-quality and star-worthy coat like this for under $50 is a major shopping win. It sort of feels like we just won the Super Bowl. Now we just need another Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performance to perfect this experience!

