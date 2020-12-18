Channel Jennifer Lopez’s Winter Wardrobe With This Coat and Mask Combo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One top star who’s been slaying her fall and winter looks this year? Jennifer Lopez, to absolutely no one’s surprise. We can always rely on J. Lo for a little fashion inspiration, whether she’s taking selfies for the ‘gram for strolling through the streets of NYC. The only issue, of course, is that her clothes tend to be Pricey with a capital P. Sometimes they’re not even for sale, period!

But that’s really not the end of the world. It’s not even close. Sometimes it means you can find your own versions instead and nab a deal that makes you proud. Just recently, the “In the Morning” singer hit the streets of New York in a Max Mara coat that costs nearly $3,000 — and that’s the sale price. So, what did we do? We found one just like it for a fraction of that price, and we found a sparkly face mask just like hers you can add to your cart too!

Not only are both of these finds affordable, but they’re both shipping super fast right now, especially if you’re a Prime member. You’ll be looking like an A-lister before 2020 even comes to an end. Grab a black mock neck or turtleneck top and a pair of sunnies and you’re set for a full-on J. Lo-worthy look.

The Allegra K coat is single-breasted with a mid-thigh length. It has a fitted waist for a flattering effect, a full lining and side slant pockets, plus an oversized notch lapel. The beige shade is a dead ringer for Lopez’s coat. This coat is sleek, warm and sophisticated, and it can go with anything and everything — especially a rhinestone face mask!

This face mask adds just enough glam and shine to a look without overdoing it, making it perfect for a casual day out. It’s super pretty, and we love that it has adjustable ear loops so just about anyone can get the perfect fit. This mask has tons and tons of reviews on Amazon, so we’re just happy we found it still in stock. Now, there’s no time to wait. Let’s get shopping!

