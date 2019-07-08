The Affordable Secret to Sophie Turner’s Elegant Wedding Waves





When we hear wedding bells, our mind automatically flashes to one thing. No, not true love or happiness — those are nice and all, but what really gets Us emotional is the bride’s wedding day beauty! When it comes to nuptials, stylists use only the best products, so we obviously need to know every last detail!

That’s how we took notice of the Wella EIMI Flowing Form Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm. This product was key to Sophie Turner’s effortless, elegant waves as she stunned in a Louis Vuitton gown while saying “I do” to now-husband Joe Jonas!

See it: Get the Wella EIMI Flowing Form Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

Celebrity stylist Christian Wood revealed just how he created Turner’s wedding ‘do, and thankfully, we don’t need to book our own stylist or spend hundreds of dollars to recreate it for ourselves. In fact, this look is so easy and affordable that we may wear it daily!

Wood began by shampooing and conditioning Turner’s hair, following up with this balm, working it from the mid-lengths of the hair to the ends. He then followed up with the Wella EIMI Perfect Setting Blow Dry Lotion Hairspray, brushing it through to amplify the volume around her roots, before blow-drying, twisting and pinning strands to create the perfect waves.

According to shoppers, this smoothing balm makes hair super manageable and any style last longer, whether we’ve straightened our hair or curled it. They say it smells lovely, doesn’t flake and detangles without leaving locks with a crunchy feel. They also love it for the hot summer months, noting how it performs amazingly well in high humidity!

This balm, which has a “fruity orchard scent” with hints of flowers and vanilla, claims to smooth out hair, with just a little bit of hold for controlled, but flexible and natural movement. Ocean waves ebb and flow, so why shouldn’t the waves in our hair?

This Wella balm also claims to reduce frizz, not only protecting our hair against less-than-ideal weather conditions, but also against heat tools that cause breakage and dehydration. This way, we can use our flat iron, curling wand or hair dryer without regrets!

To use this balm, we should take two to five pumps, depending on our hair, and apply it from mid-lengths to ends, but not to the scalp. Some shoppers even say one pump is even enough for them! Work the balm through the hair, drying it using a brush for the ultimate smoothness. We can then finish up with styling tools, or just let our hair be. Either way, we’re sure to be impressed, and we’ll impress others, too!

We want to wish all of the best to Turner and Jonas, but we’re sending an extra special shout-out to Wood for revealing his secrets. We’re going to have good hair days only from here on out with this balm!

