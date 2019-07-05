Kacey Musgraves Used This Tatcha Liquid Powder Mist for a Shine-Free Glow





If we have oily or combination skin, we may be seriously dismayed by the idea of a face mist. We’re trying to reduce shine over here, not pile more on! But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep our skin hydrated. So what can we do?

We can try the Tatcha Satin Skin Mist. It’s not a traditional mist — it’s actually a powder mist, made specifically for those worried about oil control! It claims to leave us with all of the glow and none of the shine, and we can see exactly how well it works by checking out how beautiful country star Kacey Musgraves looked the other night at the opening of her Country Music Hall of Fame exhibition!

See it: Get the Satin Skin Mist for just $48 at Tatcha!

Musgraves was pretty in pink at the event and her skin and makeup were completely flawless thanks to this oil-free mist, according to her makeup artist Moani Lee. Shoppers are seeing the same results for themselves, loving how it holds their look in place for a full day with its “lighter than air” application. One said we “won’t be disappointed,” while another said it was “the best skin mist ever made.” Some are even reporting on a reduction in acne!

This liquid powder mist comes in a gorgeous aqua and gold bottle, but is even more impressive on the inside. One of its star ingredients is Okinawa clay, also known as Kucha clay, which has been a popular Japanese skincare ingredient “since ancient times” and may purify skin, sucking out impurities and reducing oil build-up!

There’s also Japanese Wild Rose, rich in antioxidants and crazy-hydrating. This ingredient is actually used in Eastern medicine to help balance the body and spirit, so we may find we’ll see results inside ourselves, too! There’s also 20% Hadasei-3, a blend of three Japanese superfoods including Uji green tea, Okinawa mozuku algae and Akita rice, which focus on nourishing, moisturizing and detoxifying for a stunning anti-aging effect.

This mist claims to be ultra-fine, like a luminous fog. It’s not an angry spray that masquerades around as a mist. It claims that it won’t disturb our makeup when used to set or refresh! Of course, we’ll also be using it with no makeup on at all, or as an extra layer of hydration in between skincare steps of our morning or nighttime regimen!

To use this mist, we must first shake it up to activate the clay inside. After shaking, hold it at arm’s length away from the face, close eyes and spritz! Feel as the mist transforms a thirsty complexion into satiny-smooth skin, with only radiance left behind!

This Tatcha mist is non-irritating, non-comedogenic and is totally free of synthetic fragrances. Those with oily skin will love it, but it’s totally also dry and sensitive skin-friendly. Animals love it too since it’s cruelty-free! We can’t say our dog or cat would love it if we spritzed them with it, though.

Musgraves also used the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream to complete her look, but Tatcha also recommends pairing it with its Water Cream for pores that will just fade away, like they were never even there. If only! That may not be the case, but with Tatcha at our side, no one needs to know that!

