17 Absolutely Amazing Pieces of Jewelry on Theme for Halloween

If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, you’ll likely want to get into the spirit as early as possible. Once October hits, especially, it’s officially Spooky Season, and that means it’s time for anything and everything that involves ghosts, skeletons, witches, pumpkins, horror movies and beyond!

One of our favorite ways to incorporate a Halloween theme into our daily lives is through jewelry. Some pieces can totally be worn throughout the rest of the year too! Check out 17 of our favorite affordable jewelry pieces on theme for Halloween below!

17 Scary-Good Jewelry Finds

Earrings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These purple poison Mall of Style earrings are so affordable yet so unique. This is only the beginning of compliment-worthy pieces on this list!

2. We Also Love: We’d call these SUGARFIX by Baublebar skeleton earrings creepy, but the lustrous and colorful sparkle of the bones stones is just too pretty. Add them to your Target cart ASAP!

3. We Can’t Forget: Target also carries this great set of mismatching spider web and candy corn earrings. No actual spiders were involved in the making of these earrings!

4. Bonus: If you’re into horror flicks, you’ll probably majorly appreciate these “bloody” butcher knife CutieJewelry earrings!

Necklaces

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Purr-fect! This U7 necklace will definitely appeal to cat lovers in general, but the black cat version is just right for the Halloween season!

6. We Also Love: Chokers have returned as must-own accessories, and this three-piece choker set from Target features a ghost, jack-o’-lanterns and more!

7. We Can’t Forget: Leave it to Betsey Johnson to create something colorful and adorable without sacrificing any spookiness. This multicolor jack-o’-lantern and pearl bead Betsey Johnson necklace from Macy’s is just awesome!

8. Bonus: Show spiders you aren’t afraid by wearing one on your neck! This Mifynn necklace has some cool vintage, goth inspiration. Grab it in multiple colors!

Bracelets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: This Liu Jun charm bracelet features icons like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger and more, plus little red beads to really pull it together!

10. We Also Love: Matching! This set of black and white Pingyongchang ghost charm bracelets look great together but can also make for really adorable friendship or couple bracelets!

11. We Can’t Forget: Obsessed! This Senfai bat bracelet is actually quite pretty. It’s a nice subtle approach to jewelry for people into vampire stories!

12. Bonus: Calling all Peanuts fans! This Snoopy bracelet from Macy’s is just the cutest, featuring everyone’s favorite cartoon beagle!

Rings

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This little Boma skull ring caught our attention because it’s simple yet exactly the right vibe for Halloween and all of the months before and after. It’s also made of 925 sterling silver but costs under $30!

14. We Also Love: How lovely is this? The skeleton hands on this Forubus ring are making a heart shape!

15. We Can’t Forget: It’s hard for Us to resist some good snake jewelry. This cubic zirconia snake ring from Macy’s just wraps around the finger beautifully. The green eyes are such an amazing detail!

16. Bonus: How about a three-pack? This three-piece ring set from Target features a spiderweb ring, a skull ring and a vampire teeth ring!

17. Last but Not Least: We just couldn’t leave out this ultra-gothy Jude Jewelers black stone ring, featuring skulls on the band!

