Why This Buzzy Skincare Brand Is a Kardashian Favorite





Celebrities are truly on top of everything. When it comes to fashion trends or the best makeup and skincare, we know that we can trust their opinions on where to get the most amazing products.

We like to turn to celebrities for skincare recommendations in particular, because they always seem to look so effortlessly flawless at all times! So when we got wind of this relatively under-the-radar skincare brand that the Kardashian sisters have indulged in, we needed to get all of the info right away!

Get the All-in-One Facial set for $110 from Hanacure!

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself and Kim Kardashian-West earlier this year using the All-in-One Facial face mask from Hanacure. We know that most face masks tend to look, er, interesting when we have them on — but this one might be the strangest one that we’ve seen! The reality star posted the photo to her Instagram and stated, “Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning.”

Though this mask might not look all too glamorous, the benefits that it provides for your skin are truly fantastic. Its Lifting Serum and Gelling Solution pulls your skin in tightly — which is why it might look super freaky after applying it to your face. It can give your skin a raisin-like texture and pull your lips apart as part of its effect. It can even pull your eyelids lower — which is why you might look different while wearing it. This might be kind of shocking for some — but it can also be a seriously fun experience. If the Kardashians aren’t afraid of it, then we shouldn’t be either!

Despite how scary one might look, this mask has a ton of benefits that make the process worth it. It can help make your skin look brighter, tackle hyperpigmentation, help make fine lines and wrinkles disappear, lift and firm your skin, unclog your pores and so much more! There are too many positives to count — which truly makes this mask a miracle product.

The CO2 OctoLift technology that’s within this mask’s formula reacts with carbon dioxide in the air — which is what causes your skin to tighten up and appear the way that it does while using it. It’s this effect that’s taken social media by storm, and countless people have snapped their own pictures for their Hanacure selfies. We need to see what all this hype is about — and can’t wait to give this mask a try and share our own pics to Insta Stories!

