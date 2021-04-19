Dry, Flaky Skin? This Cleanser Has a Special Ingredient That Retains Moisture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After using a facial cleanser, people often experience some form of dryness. Washing your face isn’t without its consequences, and flaky skin is far from fun. After all, that’s why we’re advised to follow up with a moisturizer!

Unfortunately, many of Us tend to suffer from exceptional dryness. Time after time, we optimistically try a new cleanser with hopes it will help combat dry skin — and we’re left even worse off than before. But this cleanser from Hanacure might actually change the game — and it’s all thanks to one special ingredient that’s unique to this particular product!

We never thought a cleanser that makes skin feel moisturized after use was a possibility! Luckily, this fan-favorite from Hanacure seems like an illustrious unicorn that we need in our lives ASAP. The Microphol® Neutralizing Cleanser is a rich product that helps to balance out the skin while ridding it of dirt, oils and other pore-clogging agents.

Typically, the cleaning process leaves your skin feeling parched, but this cleanser is packed with a secret weapon known an pholiota. It’s a naturally-derived ingredient that comes from plants, and it’s able to retain 6,000 times its weight in water — which is what may provide your skin with an extra dose of moisture. It can also help to soothe your skin and eliminate any type of irritation, which is ideal for anyone who has particularly sensitive skin.

Shoppers are incredibly impressed with how their skin feels after using this cleanser. In addition to the miraculous amount of moisture, they say it’s also managed to leave their skin looking clearer in the process. Given the dullness and plethora of complexion issues brought forth by the winter months, now is the time to try a revitalizing product. This cleanser also has the ability to help rid your skin of the toxins you may come into contact with during daily life. The result? A supple-feeling sensation!

The five-star ratings for this cleanser are pouring in. Even after their first use, shoppers are raving about this hypoallergenic product! The benefits can’t be denied, but what else would we expect from the brand responsible for the celebrity-loved face mask which made Drew Barrymore look unrecognizable? If dryness is a common issue in your life, it’s time to upgrade your cleanser ahead of the summer season — and Hanacure could be the answer!

