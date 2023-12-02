Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Layering is a fun fashion trend I adore year-round, but there’s something about the fall and winter months which inspires me to go harder. Collared blouses underneath crewneck sweatshirts help me serve business and casual at the same time. And when the weather in New York City gets colder (which is happening any day now), I always layer my outfits with thermal pajamas for additional warmth. It’s a handy hack — trust me!
Now that winter is quickly approaching, I’m looking for ways to layer outerwear. My body temperature runs on the warmer side, so instead of bundling up with large garments, I prefer to layer lightweight pieces together. I’m a huge fan of pairing camel peacoats with hoodies, sweaters and oversized scarves whenever the temperatures get a little chilly. After scrolling on Amazon, I found the perfect addition to my cold-weather essentials. I stumbled across this bestselling hoodie from Hanes, and it’s on sale for 67% off right now.
Hanes’ Ecosmart Fleece Full Hoodie is a bestselling top made from plush and thick fleece sourced from American farms. This full-zip sweatshirt features a draw-string hood and roomy pockets, ideal for keeping your hands warm or storing necessary items. At the end of the day, few things look less flattering than a frumpy top. This sweatshirt is made with a ribbed waistband and cuffs to maintain its shape.
Now, I don’t have any doubts about whether or not I’ll be okay in New York’s frigid temps whenever I layer this hoodie. Reviews from verified customers help make shopping easier for me. According to one buyer, the “soft material” is “warm and comfortable.” Another reviewer praised the “great standard black hoodie.” According to the savvy shopper in question, the shirt is a “good length” and “not too short like some women’s tops can be.” The same shopper applauded the “soft inside” and “smaller toothed zipper” because it lays flat.
If you were wondering, I ordered this sweatshirt in ebony, but if you like bright colors, Hanes has got you covered. The affordable top is available in eight other shades including peri blue, pale pink, Spanish moss and violet splendor heather.
Whether you’re looking for a layering essential or a hoodie to stay warm in this winter, shop the Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Full Hoodie while it’s on sale for 67% before it’s officially too late!
