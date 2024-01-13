Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Honestly, with the current state of weather affairs, the easier — and warmer — the outfit, the better. Although dresses are an evergreen category of clothing, they sometimes can become a headache to wear. Thus, pivoting to looser or free-flowing options is the way to go. We found a versatile midi dress that can handle anything, and it’s 49% off on Amazon right now!

The Hanes Originals Women’s Garment Dyed Midi Dress is a minimal, casual style that will become your errand-running favorite. It uses 100% cotton for comfortability and breathability. Also, it’s a midi-dress — meaning it stops right below the knee and has a t-shirt design silhouette with a single side vent for ventilation.

Get the Hanes Originals Women's Garment Dyed Midi Dress for $13 (was $26) at Amazon!

This midi dress is a simple style that doesn’t have much shape to it, which means it gives you more options to accessorize. To style this easy midi dress, throw on your favorite sneakers, a denim jacket and a belt around the waist for a relaxed look. Or, you could rock it with your favorite Ugg boots and a coat for a warm, casual twist.

Hanes’ midi dress comes in three colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

Hanes is a beloved clothing brand with millions of fans around the world, but one Amazon reviewer fawned, “This is a really comfortable dress that looks exactly like the product photos. It is durable with a good quality cotton fabric. The dress is very casual and is easy to accessorize with a scarf or belt, but it will still be somewhat of a casual look. It washes well without shrinkage. The sizing is right on, and if it had pockets, it might just be perfect.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer said, “Yes, this is basically a rectangle of fabric! It’s soft t-shirt material & super comfy. It has NO shape, which can be good or bad. You can belt it, top it with a jacket, add a scarf, or just wear it plain. I bought it in gray, and loved it so much I bought the red one (it’s not really red, but cute.) I wish more colors were available. Very versatile.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “I purchased XL, and coming out of the package, I thought the dress was going to be too big. However, as I started putting it on, it started getting a little stuck. It fits perfectly for the look I was trying to achieve. I really wish there were pockets, but this dress is a win, and I don’t want to take it off.”

So, if you want a versatile, breezy dress that can go with you anywhere, this may be the perfect fit — no pun intended!

