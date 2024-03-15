Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the spring weather transition currently upon Us, it’s been tricky to get ready. Think about it — you wake up to brisk temperatures, so you reach for your trusty essentials to get you through. But by the time the afternoon arrives, it’s much too hot for your fashion choices from hours before. This is why you need a versatile light hoodie to help you do it all! Today’s pick is just $16 and comes from one of America’s most trusted brands, and if this deal intrigues you, be sure to check Amazon’s Big Spring Sale taking place from March 20 to March 25.

If you’re looking for a lightweight hoodie, prepare to be wowed! The Hanes slub knit full-zip hoodie is the ideal option to add to your closet for finicky weather due to its lightweight and functional nature. This hooded jacket features a cotton, rayon and polyester blend that lends plenty of structure, breathability and flexibility. Also, it has a split zip design along with a split pocket that allows you to keep your hands warm and store your valuables. (If you’re still on the fence, this hoodie is an Amazon bestseller with over 32,000 five-star reviews.)

Get the Hanes Women's Slub Knit Full-Zip Hoodie for $16 (was $23) at Amazon!

Although you probably aren’t too concerned with how to style such a staple piece, the options are endless. For example, you can pair it with a T-shirt, leggings and sneakers for a casual sporty take that allows you to feel comfy and at ease. On the other hand, it can pair perfectly with a mini skirt and heels for an outfit that calls back to the early aughts without too much fuss. Available in seven colors and a S to XXL size range, there’s something for every shopper!

In regards to this comfy hoodie, one Amazon shopper gushed, “I love this hoodie! This is exactly what I wanted. It’s thin T-shirt material, but well constructed and flattering. This hoodie goes nicely over a T-shirt for cool weather. It’s not going to keep you substantially warm, but great for layering.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “This hoodie is the perfect weight for those warm weather times when a chill might set in from air-conditioned areas. I keep it in my car for this purpose. It has a slightly rippled texture, which I learned is what “slub” fabric is. Fit is true. I would order again.”

Spring is on the horizon, and if you require a way to stay warm while Mother Nature does her thing, this lightweight Hanes hoodie could do the trick!

