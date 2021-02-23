The Haney x Amazon Collection Is Here — Only 1 Day to Shop Until It’s Gone

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve browsed through HANEY’s website before, you know just how fabulous of a designer Mary Alice Haney is. She stands right in the middle of where luxury meets fashion. That’s why we were slack-jawed when we saw she was doing a collection with Amazon’s The Drop. While most HANEY pieces run for hundreds of dollars, if not over $1,000, nothing in this collection costs over $80. There is, however, one catch.

This collection is available for 30 hours only, and time is already running out. These pieces are made on demand and won’t come back again after time runs out (or they sell out). So, what to expect before we dive in? Here’s what Haney had to say about the collection: “I was dreaming of animal prints and had the 1970s and 1980s on my mind. I want whoever wears this collection to feel sexy and confident while still feeling grounded and comfortable.”

Certainly sounds like a plan to Us! You have six pieces to shop, but we’re going to give you a peek at three of our favorites before you explore the entire collection yourself!

This Fierce One-Shoulder Top

Talk about a standout! This top already caught our attention with its trendy, bold leopard print, but the one-sleeve design truly makes it a must-own. That sleeve even has a balloon effect! The tie at the waist is so cute too — and functional, so you can always use it for the extra cinch. And just because this piece is affordable doesn’t mean it’s not glamorous. With details like a stretch satin lining, you’ll feel like royalty when you slip it on!

Get The Drop Women’s Brown/Black Leopard Print One-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Top by @haneyofficial for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Red-Hot Zebra Joggers

Grey sweatpant joggers? Great. Designer red zebra joggers? Undoubtedly fabulous — and still comfy! These medium-weight bottoms are everything. You get the elasticized drawstring waist and ankle cuffs that you love on every pair of joggers, plus side pockets, but when it comes to style, you get so much more!

Get The Drop Women’s Rio Red/Black Zebra Print Elastic-Cuff Jogger by @haneyofficial for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Versatile Dress

More leopard print, please! This semi-sheer dress has plenty of it to go around, plus a button-up front, a just-deep-enough V-neckline and accent sleeves. You probably won’t spot it, but there’s also a partially elasticized waistband in back for extra comfort. We love this dress because it can be worn to nice occasions like weddings or dressed down with a denim jacket and sneakers!

Get The Drop Women’s Brown/Black Leopard Print Button-Front Maxi Dress by @haneyofficial for just $80 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

