Another day, another blogger-designed collection that we can’t wait to step out in. The Shop With Us team is currently coveting the collaboration between Aqua and blogger Mary Lawless Lee of Happily Grey. With luxe velvet designs and sequin dresses, the Happily Grey x Aqua collaboration is just what we need for the holiday season.

Ready to get a stylish taste of Happily Grey? Scroll down for some of our favorites.

Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Faux-Wrap Camisole

See It: Grab the Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Faux-Wrap Camisole for only $68.

We love expanding our dressy wardrobe and the Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Faux-Wrap Camisole is a gorgeous find. The top is designed with a crossover V-neck and satin fabric. This camisole features adjustable spaghetti straps that can be altered for a desired fit. A beautiful piece that’s equal parts classy and versatile, we can wear this number under our blazers for a layered look or wear solo. Available in two colors, including winter white and black, this essential is about to become a staple in our wardrobe.

Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Maxi Slip Dress

See It: Grab the Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Maxi Slip Dress for only $128.

When it comes to exuding a sexy vibe, nothing quite measures up to a slip dress. A beautiful design that offers a relaxed silhouette, every fashionista should have a few styles on standby. We can’t wait to add the Happily Grey x Aqua Satin Maxi Slip Dress to our vault. Designed with super soft satin, this sultry number will have Us turning heads. Its asymmetric seam at the hem and vented hem provide a minimalist flair perfect for dressing up or down.

Whether we’re enjoying a night out with our beau or a holiday party, this slip dress will have Us stepping out in style. Perfect for layering over a graphic tee or wearing under a chic topper, this piece is the epitome of glamour.

Happily Grey x Aqua Velvet Skinny Pants

See It: Grab the Happily Grey x Aqua Velvet Skinny Pants for only $98.

If you’re the type of shopper who loves to flaunt a svelte bottom, then you can never go wrong with a pair of skinny pants. A great style that’s a nice change from the traditional LBD, these pants pack a stylish punch. So naturally, when we set our sights on the Happily Grey x Aqua Velvet Skinny Pants, we just had to add them to our shopping cart.

Designed with soft velvet, these bottoms are comfortable enough to live in. We love that this design features a skinny silhouette perfect for highlighting our physique. Its banded waist detail also nips in to give the illusion of a curvy shape. Hitting just above the ankles, these bottoms will look amazing with high heels for a polished finish. This garment also features a zip fly, back mock slit pockets and belt loops for a smart-tailored piece.

We love switching up our style and these bottoms will certainly shake things up. Naturally, we plan on adding them to our holiday wardrobe!

Happily Grey x Aqua Sequined Mini Dress

See It: Grab the Happily Grey x Aqua Sequined Minidress for only $188.

Holiday parties call for sequin pieces and this dress is just the ticket. Crafted with gorgeous green, black and silver sequins, this shimmery dress will certainly become the talk of the night. We are obsessed with the retro-like frock’s geometric detailing and padded shoulders. Falling right at the mid-thigh, this dress will make our legs look miles long. Simply pair this stylish number with drop earrings, strappy heels and a sleek clutch for a showstopping look.

Happily Grey x Aqua Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede Blazer

See It: Grab the Happily Grey x Aqua Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede Blazer for only $248.

Blazers are a necessity for both work wardrobes and the holiday season. They are great for dressing up our looks and this Happily Grey x Aqua Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede Blazer will make a great addition to our collection. Crafted with gorgeous metallic leather trim, this topper will have Us feeling and looking like a million bucks!

Its notched lapels and front button closure add a crisp, yet clean cut appeal that we can’t get enough of. However, our favorite detail? Its waist patch pockets. Stylishly designed with gorgeous trim, we can store our small essentials while we’re out and about. A polished design that makes a statement all on its own, we can easily spice up any of our ensembles with this suede blazer.

