7 Healing Crystal Candles to Help Spiritually Refresh Your Home This Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love lighting a candle and filling their home with notes of florals and botanicals, fresh-out-of-the-oven sweets, delicious fruits and ocean air? Candles not only smell good, but they can help us relax and chill out. Now imagine if they could do more.

If you’re a believer in the power of crystals and how they could help change the energy of a space (and your chakras), then we need to show you our favorite seven crystal candles of the moment. These candles feature real crystals inside to potentially help cleanse and refresh your home, sending any negative energy or blocks straight out the window. Shop below!

The Mindful Collective Healing Crystal Candle

This lavender and vanilla soy candle will look gorgeous in your home. It contains crystals specifically chosen to enhance your self-love and intention while clearing your space: rose quartz, citrine and clear quartz. It also has an estimated 55-hour burn time!

Get The Mindful Collective Healing Crystal Candle for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Inspireyes Crystal Candle

This moody candle not only contains amethyst and rose quartz, but also dried flowers for a truly gorgeous, aromatherapeutic experience. It has a sea salt and sage scent, which we especially love for a healing candle like this!

Get the Inspireyes Crystal Candle for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Dance of the Cosmos Moon Crystal Candle

This candle may have black soy wax, but the amethyst and clear quartz crystals inside are all about clearing the darkness out of your heart and home. This candle claims to help with manifestation, protection and cleansing, which is just perfect for your safe space!

Get the Dance of the Cosmos Moon Crystal Candle for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hidden Label Crystal Candle

This cute, very-giftable candle contains blue apatite, a stone known to inspire personal growth, motivation and creativity. The stardust peony scent is lovely for spring, and we love that there are two wicks in the wax to help avoid tunneling. Also available with amethyst!

Get the Hidden Label Crystal Candle for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Nishani White Sage Smudge Manifestation Candle for Purification

You’ve heard of burning sage to cleanse your home, and this candle is a take on that. Along with dried white sage, it contains rose quartz and clear quartz to help purify and clear out your space. The scent is lavender sage!

Get the Nishani White Sage Smudge Manifestation Candle for Purification for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Yoga Hero Crystal Candle

This jasmine candle introduces another crystal into the mix: black tourmaline. This crystal is meant to act as a negativity shield, so if you’re all about good vibes right now (and always), this is a fantastic pick!

Get the Yoga Hero Crystal Candle for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Diprana Mystery Candle

This candle’s a little different — not just because of the unique shape, but because mystery crystals are hidden inside! You have to burn the candle to see what you got. You can choose your box design too!

Get the Diprana Mystery Candle for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other crystal candles at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product picks? Check out more recommendations below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!