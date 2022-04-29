Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mother’s Day is still far away, right? Err, not so much anymore. We had so much time to shop, and yet now suddenly time is almost up! Don’t know what to buy? What kind of last-minute gift won’t seem last-minute?

Not to worry, because a time crunch can only be so stressful when you have Amazon Prime on your side. We’ve picked out 11 different types of Mother’s Day gifts you can still grab with time to spare, whether your budget is around $20 or over $100 — and no matter what your mom loves! Check out our picks below and order ASAP!

This Futuristic Toothbrush Set

Whether Mom is still brushing with a manual toothbrush or her electric one needs a serious upgrade, then BURST is the way to go. Beloved by Kim Kardashian, this stunning toothbrush delivers 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute and has three modes. It’s rechargeable, so no need for batteries, and the gorgeous rose gold variation comes with a sleek travel case too!

Get the BURST Electric Toothbrush in Rose Gold (originally $100) for just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Seriously Huge Throw Blanket

This cozy, cuddly blanket is 10′ x 10′ (100 square feet). That’s nearly double the size of a king-size blanket! This one goes out to the mom who loves movie nights and naps on the couch. It can totally be used as a big picnic blanket this summer too during family gatherings. Just wash it in the machine afterward!

Get the Big Blanket Co Original Extra Large Throw Blanket (originally $169) for just $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Aging Mask Set

This skincare pick is one of our favorite beauty gifts for Mother’s Day because it’s both a luxurious anti-aging find and a fun activity — one you could even do together! Mix the two phases together, brush the mask over your faces and watch as your skin starts to transform in front of your eyes. Selfies are encouraged!

Get the D’Care Face Up Mask 2 Pk for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chic Crossbody

This one is for the stylish mom — or even the mom who refuses to spend money on a new purse even though she desperately needs one. This structured crossbody is unbelievably chic with its embossed croc print and incredibly cute color selection!

Get The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Digital Instant Camera

There’s a good chance your mom misses the instant photo days, so treat her to something nostalgic — but in a modern way. This compact camera can print her photos (on sticky-back paper!) just after taking them, but she can also add in a MicroSD card to save the photos digitally too!

Get the KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Curated Tea Sampler

If your mom loves starting her day with a cup of tea — or serving delicious iced tea varieties at dinners and barbecues — this tea sampler is a fantastic gift choice. It contains 12 “mood-boosting, body-nurturing” loose leaf teas and already comes packaged in a nice (100% recycled!) gift box!

Get the DAVIDsTEA Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Natural Sparkling Bath Salts

This is a pick for moms who love clean cosmetics, though we think any mom would adore being pampered with fancy bath salts like these! They’re made of a handcrafted blend of calming and detoxifying natural salts and minerals and feature active botanicals like oat protein and blueberry powder soften and nurture. They even come in a gorgeous glass carafe wrapped in handwoven seagrass!

Get the Esker Natural Sparkling Bath Salts for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Personalized Necklace

It’s hard to go wrong with jewelry — especially when you’re shopping from TAI. Grab this gold-plated necklace with a sparkling charm featuring your mother’s initial and watch her eyes light up as she sees it. Chances are she’ll immediately want to put it on!

Get the TAI Gold-Plated Personalized Tiny Pave Initial Pendant Necklace for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Diamond Painting Set

We’ve been seeing diamond painting become more and more popular lately, and we couldn’t resist this colorful set as a Mother’s Day pick. This crafty gift is a great idea for moms who enjoy things like knitting, coloring books or quilting — anything that helps them zen out and relax!

Get the TWBB 9-Pack Diamond Painting for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sea Salt Scalp Scrub

This reinvigorating scalp scrub not only feels amazing but can help cleanse, protect and provide a major volume boost to hair! Really want to enhance Mom’s experience? Grab her the brand’s Bristle Boost scalp massager to use with it!

Get the I DEW CARE Get To The Root Exfoliating Sea Salt Scalp Scrub for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Basket of Sweets

This is our pick for the mom who “doesn’t want anything” — or simply loves some sweets! This decorated gift basket comes with gourmet caramel corn, chocolate pretzels, Ghiradelli chocolate squares and more. Is it bad that we want to order one for ourselves too?

Get the A Gift Inside Happy Mother’s Day Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

