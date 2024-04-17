Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When hasn’t denim been in style? It seems like since its inception, denim has been a hot commodity in the fashion (and functional fashion) world — and it’s no secret designers around the world sure take advantage of it. Our denim obsession has many designers pricing denim jackets in the triple and sometimes quadruple digits!

Heidi Klum is one of the many celebs rocking designer denim lately, strutting down the streets of Pasadena, California in a sleeveless IRO denim jacket, cropped leather pants, pointy heels and a white tee. And since it’s Heidi Klum, you bet she had a Louis Vuitton tote bag, square sunglasses and glamorous gold nails. We searched high and low to find a lookalike jacket and finally, after many hours, we’re happy to report a success! This jacket is a lot like Heidi’s, just $393 cheaper.

This denim jacket is the definition of trendy. Two chest pockets, side pockets and a foldover collar give it the traditional denim jacket flair, but the garment is anything but basic. It has a vintage, weathered look, sleeveless design, mid-length and relaxed fit — plus it’s made of an ultra-soft and breathable material.

Somewhere between a jacket and a vest, this sleeveless jacket is ideal for all seasons! Denim on denim is totally in, so you can wear it with baggy mom jeans and a long-sleeve shirt during the cooler months and with denim shorts for the upcoming warm months. The oversized v-neck design allows you to wear it open or closed, so choose whichever suits your outfit best!

We love the look of this jacket with loose, flowy pants, a cropped tank and sneakers for all casual occasions this spring; whether you’re headed out for a picnic, birthday party or day of errands, you’ll be stylish and comfortable. You can also try styling it with leather pants and heels (like Heidi) for a classy, one-of-a-kind style. And if you’ve got a concert on your agenda, this jacket would make the perfect outer layer!

One happy customer titled her review “WOW! So very well made!!” and said, “I am stunned! This is a thick, well-stitched, sturdy, premium-crafted jacket! I am thrilled with it! THIS is the way quality clothes were all made when I was growing up. I so did not anticipate it being this nice. Whole-heartedly recommend!”

Note that the jacket is designed to have an oversized fit, so the brand recommends ordering a size down, especially if you’re between sizes!

You can get this jacket in blue or black as well as in hooded varieties, but if you’re trying to do denim the Heidi Klum way, blue and hoodless is the way to go. We’re ready to level up our spring wardrobes…and for just $34, it seems like a no-brainer!

Get the Anzber Oversized Denim Sleeveless Jacket for $34 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

