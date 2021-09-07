Grab a Colorful Kaftan Like Heidi Klum’s — But for $3,324 Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our goal is to always have at least a few statement pieces in our wardrobe. We collect a bunch of comfy, versatile basics, and then we grab a fierce, special item that can elevate any of them in seconds, pulling the look together and taking it from unmemorable to completely modelesque!

We like this piece to be nice and colorful, since when it comes to basics, we tend to stick with simpler colors like black, white or grey. We want something that adds a ton of color to our wardrobe even though it’s only one piece. The kaftan/duster Heidi Klum recently wore has the right idea, but we slammed on the brakes upon seeing its $3,345 price tag. This similar $21 version we found on Amazon, however, cruised right into our shopping cart!

Get the RanRui Open Front Kimono Beach Cover-Up for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Klum wore her truly fabulous outfit out shopping in Los Angeles, starting off simple with a white top and blue skinny jeans, letting her bold patchwork Dolce & Gabbana kaftan level up the look to the extreme. We were so excited to find something just as eye-catching and beautiful on Amazon — and for such a low price!

This piece is flowy and has its own patchwork patterns, playing with a bunch of bright and beautiful colors and beachy designs. While it can be used as a cover-up for the beach, don’t limit it to vacations. Take a cue from Klum and rock it for casual occasions too!

Even though this piece is such a unique and artsy standout, its versatility is truly impressive. Channel Klum’s outfit one day, wear it over a bikini the next or try it over a little black dress with heels, or maybe a crop top and biker shorts with sneakers. We can also see it with jean shorts and a cami, or even helping to dress up leggings and a tee!

This RanRui piece costs literally 99% less than the Dolce & Gabbana piece, saving you a full $3,324. Not bad for recreating a supermodel’s outfit — and creating countless more of your own!

Not your style? Shop more from RanRui here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

