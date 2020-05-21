This Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Is Heidi Klum’s ‘Greatest Beauty Discovery’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you were to ask Us our favorite anti-aging product, you may be expecting an answer involving a serum, a mask or maybe a toning device. We certainly love all of the above, and all can be beneficial to perfecting a youthful complexion, but when it comes down to it, if you’re not wearing sunscreen, you’re not giving your skin the chance it deserves!

You should be wearing sunscreen all year, but it’s especially important in hot weather when more skin is exposed to the sun and you’re at risk for painful sunburn. Not only could you soon find yourself dealing with dark sun spots, but the rays could also leave skin wrinkled, rough and damaged. Don’t want to use it because it makes you break out, or maybe you hate the traditional scent? Let La Roche-Posay (and Heidi Klum) change your mind!

Get the La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for just $34 at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Klum, also known as one of the most successful supermodels ever, recently spoke to Elle about her everyday routine and go-to products. She loves some fan-favorite brands, but also has lesser known techniques — such as washing her face with baby shampoo. What we were most interested in, however, was her answer to the question of what her “greatest beauty discovery” was. That answer? La Roche-Posay Tinted SPF50+!

“It isn’t too heavy and is perfect for everyday wear,” Klum said about this sunscreen. La Roche-Posay is known for its sensitive skin-friendly products, so this comes as no surprise. It’s a favorite of dermatologists everywhere thanks to non-comedogenic products like this one. This sun fluid is fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-greasy, and because it’s a mineral sunscreen rather than a chemical one, it won’t smell or even act like your typical sunscreen. It aims to protect the skin with a physical (but invisible) barrier, making it a must for anyone prone to breakouts!

Get the La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for just $34 at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sunscreen is made even better by its Cell-Ox Shield technology, “a combination of physical sun filters at different particle sizes for improved protection and texture,” as well as an antioxidant complex to protect from free radicals. Plus, it’s tinted, so it’s perfect for light makeup or makeup-free days. Remember to wear it under makeup too though, even if your makeup has SPF!

Shake this sunscreen before use and remember to reapply every couple of hours, as with any other sunscreen, mineral or chemical, on the market. Make sure not to skimp out on use — especially if you’re using products that make your skin more susceptible to sun damage, such as vitamin C serums or retinols. If you want your skin to look like Klum’s, this is your first step!

Get the La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for just $34 at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more La Roche-Posay here and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!