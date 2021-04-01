Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Florals for spring? Always and forever, baby. They’re far past groundbreaking — they’re timeless. This print seriously never get old. Every time we spot a pretty floral piece, we fall just as madly in love with it as we did with all of our previous floral purchases. We wish we could have an entire separate closet just for florals!

The latest floral piece to take the top spot on our wish list is this stunning jumpsuit. But let’s rewind for a second here, because we don’t want to take all of the credit. We were inspired to find this jumpsuit after seeing Heidi Klum rock a pink floral jumpsuit of her own in Los Angeles as she was heading to the America’s Got Talent set!

Get the Love Welove Fashion Floral Off Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit in Pink Plum Blossom for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Klum’s original Zimmerman jumpsuit was definitely stunning, but its $895 price tag was just slightly out of our budget — by a lot. A whole lot. That’s why we hopped on Amazon and searched tirelessly until we found a similar jumpsuit with the same kind of vibe. Pink with an all-over floral print featuring shades of red, blue and white? Check. Cinched waist? Check. Short sleeves? Check. Wide legs? Check!

This Love Welove jumpsuit is soft and flowy. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline that’s elasticized so it stays in place, plus a ruffled bell effect on the short sleeves. It also features side pockets like Klum’s jumpsuit, and on top of the elasticized waistband, there’s a tie for an even cuter and more flattering effect!

Get the Love Welove Fashion Floral Off Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit in Pink Plum Blossom for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

We obviously love how pretty and compliment-worthy this jumpsuit is, but what we love even more is its versatility. It rides the line between fancy and casual, meaning it can totally work for both. We can see it with heels, an up-do and a sparkling headband at a spring garden wedding, but we can just as easily see it with flats and a straw hat for a sidewalk brunch.

There are actually 17 versions of this jumpsuit currently available on Amazon, so if you’re feeling a floral in a different color, go for it! There’s a fun polka dot version too if you’d prefer that — or if you just want to grab more than one!

Get the Love Welove Fashion Floral Off Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit in Pink Plum Blossom for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more jumpsuits here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!