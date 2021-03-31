Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mondays, Mondays, Mondays. Blah, right? We never quite start the week in our best mood. We feel tired, lazy and like we’d rather sleep for a few extra hours than tackle our responsibilities. But maybe there’s a way to face the day with a different perspective.

Take Heidi Klum, for example. The supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge recently posted videos on her Instagram feed and Stories, dancing around in a striped triangle bikini set on a Monday morning. It was actually inspiring, to be honest. It made Us want to start our week dancing around too — especially in a cute swimsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Get the CUPSHE Stripe V-Neck Back Cross Bikini for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

Klum’s set was from Frankies Bikinis, where a similar bikini set would normally cost $160 or more. That’s a bit out of our usual bikini budget, so we hopped on Amazon to find something similar, and we found a winner. It’s no surprise that it came from CUPSHE, our favorite California-inspire beachwear brand with always adorable — and affordable — picks!

This bikini set also has a striped design with a triangle top. It has skinny white and navy stripes, plus an awesome strappy design in back. The top has an under-bust band for support, plus removable padded cups. The matching bottoms are lined and low-rise. We’re feeling like dancing just looking at this swim set!

This bikini set, which has a ton of reviews and fantastic ratings, is machine-washable and comes in a few other variations. You’ll find other striped versions in purple, red and green, plus a couple of grid designs in blue and purple. And if you’re looking for more? We’ve got you. We’ve picked out a few more striped bikini sets you might want to add to your cart if you’re loving this CUPSHE one!

This BMJL bikini sends the stripes vertical instead of horizontal — and also adds a cute tie detail!

Want to go strapless and ditch those tan lines on your shoulders? This colorful SweatyRocks bikini is such a cute pick!

Striped on the bottom, solid on top, this ZAFUL bikini gives you two cute styles in one!

The flouncy ruffle top on this Saodimallsu bikini will simply be the cutest thing at the beach!

Not your style? Shop more from CUPSHE here and see more bikini sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

