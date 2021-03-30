Recreate Heidi Klum’s Edgy Ripped Jeans Look for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pre-ripped jeans have had to face some scrutiny over the years. Some people just don’t understand them. “Why would you buy jeans that are already ripped?” We understand the question, but in reality, it’s one that can be easily answered.

First of all, any one of us who’s accidentally ripped their jeans before knows it usually ends up in them being ruined and unwearable. Second, if we tried to purposely rip them ourselves…we would also end up ruining them. They would never look as good, and the rips would just get bigger and bigger with wear. Buying ripped jeans is just always going to be a smart, stylish way to keep things cool and edgy — and even model-esque!

Get the SweatyRocks High-Waisted Stretch Ripped Skinny Jeans for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Heidi Klum, one of the most famous models on the planet, recently showed everyone what ripped jeans were all about. She was just photographed heading back to work at America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles, wearing a white tee with the words “‘90s Supermodel” printed on it, plus a pair of skinny black jeans with rips at the knees. It’s not always easy to look like a complete star in casual clothes, but Klum truly made it work in this outfit, and we were instantly ready to recreate her look!

The first step? Finding our own pair of distressed skinny jeans. An affordable pair, of course. One with great reviews, fast shipping, easy sizing and a Klum-worthy look. We popped over to Amazon and did some searching until we found the pair we knew would be the one, and now we’re sharing it with you!

These SweatyRocks jeans, which are under $30, are black and made of a stretchy cotton blend. They have a traditional five pocket style, a zip fly and button closure, belt loops and a high-rise silhouette. You’ll notice they go by letter sizing, but there is a very helpful size guide right on Amazon to help you find the perfect fit based on your measurements!

Owning a pair of jeans like this can help you add a cool factor to any look, whether you’re going for a boxy tee like Klum, a cropped tank or long-line bralette, a chunky sweater or maybe a plunging bodysuit. Order this pair today to get started — or check out any of the other colors and styles on the same Amazon page!

