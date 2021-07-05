Heidi Klum Uses This Fine Line-Fighting Product to Keep Her Skin Youthful

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heidi Klum is one of those stars who just doesn’t seem to age. The supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge, 48, always looks radiant and youthful — even when she’s just keeping it casual. We’re eager to know what her secret is!

Of course, we’re confident that she has an intense skincare regimen that leaves her looking so youthful, and we actually got a glimpse into her routine thanks to her Instagram! Last year, she shared a few of the products that she relies on to keep her skin on point, and one product in particular stood out to Us.

Get the Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder for $65 at Amazon, also available from Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.



This exfoliator from Tatcha has been a favorite of skincare lovers for a while, and it’s one of the brand’s bestsellers. It’s a water-activated exfoliant that you use to get rid of dead skin cells and eliminate the issues they can create — namely fine lines and wrinkles. To use it, you simply mix the powder with water and apply it onto the face until a foam-like consistency appears. Then, rinse it off to reveal a complexion like no other! You should feel completely refreshed and renewed after using this exfoliator.

The best part about this exfoliator is how gentle it is. While exfoliators can have rough properties that may be harsh on the skin, that’s not the case with this top-rated product. Those of us with sensitive skin can feel confident that this exfoliant is as creamy as can be, and won’t cause further damage. Once your skin is accustomed to the product, you can use it a few times a week — but start by using it less to see how your body reacts. If this product provides even a fraction of the benefits it may have given Klum, you’re going to want to get your hands on it ASAP!

