Heidi Montag Keeps This Face Mist in Her Bag at All Times





It’s always fun to see what’s in someone else’s bag, and even more so when we’re exploring the contents of a purse that happens to belong to a celebrity. What one carries in their everyday bag can say a lot about who they are, and also reveal some of their beauty hacks and secrets (which is also a bonus).

If you ask Us, we think that celebs definitely have the greatest beauty tips and tricks because of all the glam they get to rock for red carpets and other major events. They’re exposed to the best of the best products, and the ones that they choose to keep on them at all times are likely the cream of the crop. Well, reality veteran Heidi Montag keeps this face mist in her Birkin 24/7, which screams that it’s a must-have.

See it: Get the Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist Spray for as low as $9 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Hills: New Beginnings star totes quite a few things into her world-renowned Hermès handbag, and clearly she’s prepared for any kind of scenario — from a power outage to a makeup mishap. But one of the items that stood out to Us was the Eau Thermale Avène facial mist that her son Gunner, 21 months, apparently is a fan of.

Montag told Us Weekly that both she and her toddler son use Avène products, adding that they are made “for sensitive skin” and that Gunner “loves their mist spray.” Though she says that Gunner is the fan of the facial mist, we imagine that Montag uses it on her own face every now and then as well. It contains a number of mineral and biological properties that work together and can make the face feel instantly refreshed and revitalized.

Gunner and Montag aren’t alone in loving this product, because hundreds upon hundreds of Amazon shoppers are giving it five-star reviews. Some are even calling this facial mist “magic” and that they’d even “give it more stars if possible.” One shopper said that this face mist is great for “calming sensitive skin, sunburn, any type of skin irritation, cooling down from being overheated,” and can even be used for “setting your makeup if it’s looking too matte.”

Even though this Eau Thermale Avène facial mist may just seem like a bottle of water that’s made for spritzing, it’s clearly got the Heidi Montag and Amazon shopper stamp of approval that proves it’s so much more.

