Grab a Mesh Top Like Hilary Duff’s for Under $20 — And on Prime

Hilary Duff is truly an icon and has been since the Lizzie McGuire days. She’s put out some of our favorite songs (“Come Clean” is forever), starred in some of the best movies (A Cinderella Story, anyone?) and is now killing it as the star of Hulu original How I Met Your Father. She’s also a mama of three!

Duff has also looked incredible every step of the way. While back in the early 2000s she inspired Us with bright, colorful clothing and stunning headbands, she’s still inspiring Us to this day, but with more of a modern, mature vibe. She just recently posted a few photos on Instagram that had us immediately looking up her outfit details. We needed to channel her look, stat — and for less!

Get the Verdusa Long-Sleeve Lettuce Trim Sheer Mesh Top for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Duff was hanging out, all glammed up in her mini photo gallery — which also featured a short clip of her singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. She wore an Enzo Costa polka dot black mesh long-sleeve top ($125) with a black bra showing through underneath, plus a shimmering black skirt by The Attico. Very cute, but a bit expensive!

And so we went searching until we spotted this Verdusa top. It has a very similar look, but it costs 87% less than Duff’s top at just $16. It has fast, free shipping for Amazon Prime members too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

This sheer, mesh top has long sleeves and polka dots all over. It has a slim fit, is stretchy and features a subtle lettuce-edge trim at the ends of the sleeves and the crew neckline. The black version is, of course, most similar to Duff’s, but you could also grab it in white or red. There are a few other versions sans polka dots as well available on the same page!

We love these mesh tops because they can be worn in very different ways. Simply wear over a black bra like Duff and put on a skirt or trousers, grabbing a pair of heels or chunky booties. Or, to go a different route, layer one under a T-shirt, pairing with distressed jeans and sneakers. We know not everyone will go the black bra route, but when you start to consider layering, a whole new world of outfit possibilities opens up!

