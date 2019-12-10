Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019: All the Dates You Need to Know





We’re officially less than two weeks away from the peak holiday season! And if we’re being honest, most of Us are in a frenzy right about now — specifically with all of the holiday gift shopping that still needs to get done!

If you’re stressing about getting your gifts where they need to be on time and have no idea what your absolute final cut-off times are, then we’re here to help. Whether you’re sending out a gift or ordering from an online retailer, we’ve rounded up all of the final shipping deadline dates that will guarantee that you orders get to their destinations by December 24 at the very latest!

If you’re mailing out gifts that you’ve already purchased to family members or friends that live far away via the post office or a different service, we have all of the essential dates that you need for every tier of shipping options. Check out the schedule below!

USPS

Retail Ground : December 14

: December 14 First Class Mail & Priority Mail : December 20

: December 20 Priority Mail Express: December 22

FedEx

Express Saver : December 20

: December 20 2-Day Shipping : December 21

: December 21 Overnight : December 24

: December 24 Same Day: December 14

UPS

Ground Shipping : December 17

: December 17 3-Day Select : December 18

: December 18 Next Day Air: December 22

If you’re a last-minute person and are still online shopping for holiday presents, then you’re definitely not alone. Our busy schedules don’t always give Us tons of time to spend browsing the web in advance of the holidays, and we can find ourselves cutting it very close in terms of our orders arriving on time.

Luckily, retailers are mindful of this common problem and offer shoppers last-minute shipping options that ensure orders arrive by December 24. We’ve outlined each of our favorite retailers’ holiday shipping deadlines, as well as our Shop With Us Picks for our favorite gift recommendations to help you out with your shopping!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

Our Pick from Amazon: Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $25 (originally $50)

December 14 for free shipping

for free shipping December 18 for standard shipping

for standard shipping December 22 for free 2-day shipping for Prime members

for free 2-day shipping for Prime members December 23 for free 1-day shipping on select items for Prime members

Our Pick from Macy’s: Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.), $199 (originally $700)

December 13 for free standard shipping on all orders (no minimum)

for free standard shipping on all orders (no minimum) December 21 for standard shipping

for standard shipping December 22 by 12pm EST for express delivery

EST for express delivery December 24 by 3pm for in-store pickup by 6pm

Our Pick from Nordstrom: Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $50 (originally $78)

December 22 by 12pm EST for free standard shipping on qualifying merchandise

for free standard shipping on qualifying merchandise December 23 by 12pm EST for U.S. Next-Business-Day Shipping

for U.S. Next-Business-Day Shipping December 24 by 3pm EST for Online Order Pickup in stores

Our Pick from Zappos: UGG Coquette slipper, $120

December 20 by 1pm PST for delivery by December 23 on all orders

Our Pick from Saks Fifth Avenue: Theory Open-Front Cashmere Cardigan, $261 (originally $435)

December 21 by 12pm EST for free standard shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP

Our Pick from Saks Off 5th: Valentino by Mario Valentino Marcus Leather Wristlet Wallet, $130

December 21 by 12pm EST for free standard shipping with code SHIP99 on orders $99+

Our Pick from Revolve: BB Dakota Soft Skills Teddy Jacket, $62 (originally $88)

December 21 by 12pm EST for free 2-day shipping

for free 2-day shipping December 22 by 12pm EST for next day air or air saver shipping

Our Pick from Dermstore: Sunday Riley Acid Appeal Kit Vol. 2 Collection (5 piece), $120

December 11 by 2pm PST for free standard shipping

for free standard shipping December 18 by 2pm PST for standard 2-day shipping

for standard 2-day shipping December 19 by 2pm PST for standard overnight shipping

Our Pick from Anthropologie: Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $98

December 20 by 1pm EST for US standard shipping

for US standard shipping December 21 by 11:59pm PST for US express shipping

for US express shipping December 23 by 12pm EST for US overnight shipping

