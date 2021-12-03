Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Decorating for the holidays is always so fun! Well, mostly. Untangling all of the string lights, accidentally breaking ornaments and lugging the tree back up to the attic (or down to the basement) aren’t quite our favorite activities. And everything is just such a mess! It’s another reason why we hate breaking it all down too. Figuring out where to put everything is like a super tough game of Tetris.

That’s why we recommend shopping specifically for storage and organizational items made for holiday decor and essentials. We picked out five earlier on this season, but we wanted to give you even more options, especially if you can’t stop buying every cute item you see. Check them out below!

This Tree Storage Bag

No more breaking your back carrying around that trusty artificial tree! This storage bag has carry handles and wheels for easier transportation, and it can fit up to a nine-foot tall tree!

Get the Hearth & Harbor Christmas Tree Storage Bag for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Light Storage Bag

So you have somewhere to put the tree, but what about the lights? Just wrap them around the spinning reels in this bag! Each reel can store up to 150 feet of wire!

Get the Holdn’ Storage Premium Christmas Light Storage Bag for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Ornament Storage Boxes

You’ll need somewhere to keep those delicate ornaments too, of course. We love these boxes because they have dividers to keep each and every ornament safe, and they’re clear so you can see exactly what’s inside!

Get the IRIS USA Christmas Ornament Storage 2-Pack (originally $70) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Gift Bag and Gift Wrap Organizer

So many gifts to give — and so much gift packaging to buy! Keep all of your wrapping paper, gift bags and cards organized in this dual-sided hanging organizer. Just pop it into your closet and it will take up very little room, waiting quietly until next holiday season!

Get the Regal Bazaar Double-Sided Hanging Gift Bag and Gift Wrap Organizer for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Use Storage Box

This organizer will be great for storing anything from ornaments, to figurines, to garlands and more. It has adjustable dividers to help you fit your specific items, and the fabric is made to be 100% tear-proof, so even pointy star tree toppers will be okay to store inside!

Get the ZOBER 2-in-1 Christmas Storage Box for just $83 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

