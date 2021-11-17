Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying holiday decor, accessories and gifting materials is so exciting. We barely give ourselves any time to think before adding them all to cart and placing our order. We want the string lights, the ornaments, all of the pretty wrapping papers and bows and more. But when the holidays are over…what do we do with all of it?

Many people tend to shove all of their holiday essentials in a messy corner of the attic or basement. For those of us who live in an apartment, it’s even tougher finding a storage spot that makes sense. That’s why it’s time to grab a storage solution actually made to help organize your purchases and keep them safe until next year! We found some seriously affordable options, so let’s take a look!

This Wrapping Paper Organizer

Are you the (amazing) type of person who buys all different kinds of gift wrap to make each present all the more special? This very popular organizer, which can fit under most beds, is perfect for storing all of it — plus cards, tissue paper and gift bags!

Get the ZOBER Premium Wrap Organizer for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ornament Storage Box

Christmas ornaments can be fragile…and plentiful. This box can safely store up to 64 ornaments to keep them in perfect condition until it’s time to decorate the tree once again!

Get the Blissun Christmas Ornament Storage Box (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This String Light Organizer

This golden-accented soft storage box has five dividers to help keep your string lights untangled. It can hold up to 500 lights! If you have to spend hours untangling the lights year after year, this is a must!

Get the Simplify Christmas Light Organizer for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Wreath Storage Bag

This breathable canvas bag is meant specifically for your holiday wreath. It’s designed to be mold- and moisture-resistant to keep your wreath looking (and smelling) fresh and festive!

Get the ZOBER Premium Christmas Wreath Storage Bag for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Tree Storage Bag

The wreath is one thing — but what about the entire tree? If you have a trusty artificial tree that makes an appearance in your home year after year, keep it safe from dust, bugs or maybe a curious cat while it’s waiting in the wings!

Get the ZOBER Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other holiday storage solutions here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!