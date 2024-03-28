Your account
Our Favorite Home Deals to Shop in the Macy’s VIP Sale

By
Macy's sale home
Macy's

Spring cleaning is here! Now is the time of year when we revitalize our dwellings and get rid of fixtures that no longer work — or simply tidy up. If you’re looking for new furniture to add to your home this year, we have news for you! Macy’s is hosting a VIP sale that offers an extra 30% off all sale items across home, fashion, jewelry, beauty and more.

From soft and warm bedding to durable outdoor chairs and table sets, Macy’s VIP sale has something for everyone. We rounded up eight home deals to shop during Macy’s VIP sale that will usher in spring seamlessly — read on to see our picks!

Villeroy & Boch Manufacture Rock 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set

Villeroy & Boch Manufacture Rock 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set
Macy’s

The color black will always be in style because it’s a versatile neutral. This dinnerware set is the perfect collection of edgy dishes — was $500, now just $275!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cable Embroidery Duvet Cover Full/Queen

Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cable Embroidery Duvet Cover
Macy’s

A duvet cover is a necessity for the decor lover, and this embroidered option has a chic, relaxed vibe — was $385, now just $202!

Lenox French Perle White 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set

Lenox French Perle White 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set
Macy’s

This dinnerware set has a vintage feel to it that will complement your dining room table — was $380, now just $190!

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel, 30″ x 56″

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton® Bath Towel, 30" x 56"
Macy’s

 

Nothing beats a comfy, soft towel and this cotton bath towel lives up to the hype — was $36, now just $19!

Agio Astaire Outdoor 5-pc Dining Set (48″ round table + 4 dining chairs)

Agio Astaire Outdoor 5-pc Dining Set (48" round table + 4 dining chairs)
Macy’s
For those who want to bask in the sun this spring, opt for this outdoor five-piece dining set — was $2,029, now just $1,169!

Oneida Illuma 50-Pc Dining Set

Oneida Illuma 50-Pc Set macy's
Macy’s

This dining set will help instantly elevate your culinary experience — was $107, now just $80!

Nautica Virginia Ultimate Blackout Back Tab Window Curtain Panel Set 38″ x 84″

Nautica Virginia Ultimate Blackout Back Tab Window Curtain Panel Set, 38" x 84" macy's
Macy’s

This window curtain panel set will keep the sun out and add a refined touch to any room — was $140, now just $73!

510 Design Mina Waffle Textured 3-Pc. Comforter Set Full/Queen

510 Design Mina Waffle Textured 3-Pc. Comforter Set, Full/Queen macy's
Macy’s

This waffle-textured comforter set is both cozy and stylish — was $160, now just $72!

