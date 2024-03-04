Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spreading cellulite. Stubborn belly fat. Sagging skin. Our mortal enemies! They’re tough, too. We feel like we’re playing on expert mode with our skin even though we wanted to sign up for easy. We try and try, but we keep ending up on the “game over” screen.

Related: This Waist Trimmer Has 185K Reviews and a 4.7/5 Rating — Enough Said Looking for a new way to level up your workouts? We’re not going to tell you that you need to sign up for an intense boot camp or start doing two hours of cardio every day. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. Even if you’re simply going for a walk on […]

We’ll always encourage staying active and eating well, but it’s time that someone acknowledges that that’s not always enough. If you want to “unlock your best figure” and achieve smoother, tighter-looking skin, this Honeydew Hot Cream may be the missing piece!

Get the Honeydew Hot Cream for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This cream has not 100, not 1,000, but over 76,000 reviews. It’s a number one bestseller, but not everyone knows about it yet. So let’s give you the lowdown. First of all, it’s not a regular lotion. It does have moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, including shea butter and coconut oil, but you’ll want to use it a little differently.

To use this cream, apply it to desired areas twice daily and wrap the areas. You can use plastic wrap, or grab the brand’s sweat belt/waist trainer (or use another brand’s!). There will be a warming sensation as it gets to work. Start small with a patch test to make sure your skin can handle the heat for larger areas!

Where, exactly, should you apply it? Up to you! On your stomach, on your thighs and glutes, on a sagging chin, etc. Apply it before working out to really maximize your movement!

One of the most impressive things about this Honeydew Hot Cream is how fast shoppers are seeing a difference. “On my first purchase and using it a few times, probably no more than a week in, I saw physical changes,” one wrote. “The first change was little [divots] where cellulite had ‘melted’ away. I used it mainly on my belly. I didn’t change my diet or exercise at all.”

Another reviewer also reported ultra-fast results: “After only 1 week, I noticed a slimming of my thighs. I did the same workout, eating regimen, etc. The ONLY difference was this Hot Cream. After about 3 weeks, there is an indisputable difference in all my problem areas. I look so different…in a good way!!”

This clean cream, which is vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, additives and fillers, comes in either a large pump bottle or a smaller tub. Two-packs of the tubs are also available! Let’s do this!

Looking for something else? Shop more from the Maple Holistics store here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 7 of the Most Popular Gummy Supplements to Take in 2024 This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase. […]

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.