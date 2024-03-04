Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Adding a gummy to your everyday routine could be the secret weapon to enhancing your health. Your physical health, your mental health, you hair and skin health — practically any category you can think of. Gummy supplements have been growing in popularity due to their wide range of potential benefits — and yummy flavors!

Below, we’ve listed out seven of the top gummy supplements to take in 2024, from CBD to THC to creatine and beyond. Ready to feel better? Let’s dive in!

Microdose Gummies

Stressed? We’ve got you. If you’ve been looking into microdosing but aren’t sure where to start, you’ve landed on the right product. These real-fruit gummies are actually nano-infused with THC and a balance of therapeutic cannabinoids and terpenes. Shoppers say they are “the perfect dose for relaxation” and even help with migraines and insomnia!

$80.00 See it!

Swoly Creatine Mono Gummies

Need a boost to keep your 2024 resolutions going strong? These strawberry creatine monohydrate gummies could be just the thing. Power through harder, longer workouts and pack on the muscle mass so you can “look like a Greek god in gym selfies.” Reviewers say they’re “never going back to powder”!

$35 You Save 14% On Sale: $30 See it!

Canna River Classic Gummies

Looking for the relief and good vibes of CBD without the THC? Look no further. These lab-tested, broad-spectrum gummies can not only help alleviate inflammation, pain and stress, but they can even aid with an insatiable appetite. “No more ibuprofen!” one reviewer happily declared.

$35.00 See it!

Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies

Kourtney Kardashian‘s gummy brand, Lemme, has been a huge hit with shoppers since its launch in 2022. The whole line is worth checking out, but as bloating is such a common concern, we wanted to feature these Debloat gummies, which feature a prebiotic and probiotic blend to aid digestion and fuel a healthy gut. Shoppers call them “delicious and effective”!

$30.00 See it!

Hum Nutrition Hair Strong Gummies

If you’re dealing with thin and/or fine hair, this supplement could be your next holy grail. It’s clinically tested, and 94% of women who tried it found improved hair strength after six months, while 89% saw faster hair growth. One shopper said, “Within the first week I noticed my hair felt stronger and looked shinier,” also noting “new growth”!

$26 You Save 8% On Sale: $24 See it!

Olly Glowing Skin Gummies

Even if you have a 10-step skincare routine, your anti-aging regimen may be missing something. These gummies are here to fill in that gap. Featuring hyaluronic acid, collagen and sea buckthorn, these gummies may moisturize, nourish and illuminate skin like no other. Acne-prone shoppers love them too, stating that when it comes to breakouts, “One of the biggest game changers has been these gummies.”

$15 You Save 13% On Sale: $13 See it!

Neuriva Brain Health Gummies

Have trouble focusing at work or school? Feel like your memory keeps faltering? Even if you’re extremely smart, there may be a fog messing with your cognitive function. These gummies are formulated to fuel six indicators of brain health: reasoning, memory, focus, concentration, learning and accuracy. One reviewer reported that their “recall is faster,” also adding, “I can also answer more questions correctly on Jeopardy!”

$45 You Save 44% On Sale: $25 See it!