When considering a voluminous head of hair, my mind often wanders to hair extensions, wigs or digitally enhanced images. Only a handful of individuals naturally possess the ability to cultivate lush, healthy and voluminous locks that exude both shine and vibrancy at any given time.

In my quest for achieving the epitome of model-off-duty hair, I’ve meticulously explored various top-rated hair supplements, ultimately pinning my hopes on Nutrafol’s Vegan Hair Supplements to deliver the desired results. And while no brand can swear that their supplements will grow your hair faster with a guarantee, I believe this product will bring my recently chopped hair back to its flowing Dakota Johnson length in no time (or rather, over a few months).

Each pill is crafted with 100% vegan-free natural ingredients that your body readily absorbs, nourishing your strands from within. Moldavian Dragonhead, a botanical ingredient, plays a key role in stimulating your body’s natural collagen production, contributing to healthier hair growth. Other ingredients include pea sprout extract, bamboo, beetroot, probiotics, chlorella, vitamin B12, vitamin D (from algae) and vitamin K2. All of these ingredients are derived from nature and promote a fuller head of hair, so if you struggle with thinning, this product is a miracle worker. This supplement is backed by science and clinical studies that show real people with real results.

You can anticipate noticing results within one to three months as the strands strengthen the hair follicle, while the included ingredients work to reduce your stress levels. In case you’re unaware, stress is a significant factor that can impede hair growth. In three to six months, you’ll notice stranger strands and faster hair growth.

One customer says this is responsible for “magic hair growth.” Post-surgery, they needed to chop their hair off but found this supplement to be a game-changer… “After surgery, my hair fell out in a scary amount. I had to chop my hair off above my shoulders it was so bad. I have been taking Nutrafol as recommended for three months and I have two inches of baby hairs all over my scalp!!! My hair is also super shiny, growing fast and volume from the extra hairs growing all over! I am starting a new bottle to continue the speedy growth and get my hair back lustrous and long!”

While the price may seem a bit steep at $88 per month, opting for a subscription can help reduce the cost, which I highly recommend for optimal results. If you’re as impatient as I am, investing in your health is worthwhile to accelerate growth that would otherwise take a few extra years. Give it a try today because it’s worth the hype! As this five-star reviewer said, “Be patient, be consistent, see results!”

