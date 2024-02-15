Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for a new way to level up your workouts? We’re not going to tell you that you need to sign up for an intense boot camp or start doing two hours of cardio every day. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference.

Even if you’re simply going for a walk on the treadmill or outside, adding something like this Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer to your activewear ensemble could help you feel so much more accomplished in the end!

Get the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer XC (originally $30) currently starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This waist trimmer, which has a longer, wider design for extra coverage, is a number one bestseller on Amazon, having gained over 185,000 reviews and holding a collective 4.7/5 rating. Shoppers can’t believe just how much it makes them sweat.

One reviewer said that when they took this trimmer off after a workout, “there was a literal puddle on the floor” from all of the sweat that fell off their stomach. “The extra sweat helps me feel like I’m getting more out of my exercise routine,” another happy shopper wrote.

This waist trimmer is made with 100% neoprene. It’s thick for superior heat insulation, but it’s flexible and contoured to fit around your waist so you can work out comfortably. The non-slip lining will definitely come in handy too as you start to shed water weight!

This Sweet Sweat waist trimmer comes in five sizes. You can check your measurements in the size chart in the photos. You’ll want to measure around the widest area of your stomach as opposed to going with your pant size. Just a warning — you may eventually need a smaller size as you lose weight. But that’s definitely a good thing in our book!

This trimmer, which is available in numerous colors, can be worn for running, sports, yoga, lifting, jump roping — basically anything. It’s the best gym buddy you could ask for. That said, if you have room for a third, we say to grab the bundle with the Sweet Sweat roll-on gel for even more intense results!

Still looking for something else? Shop more from Sports Research here and explore other waist trimmers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

