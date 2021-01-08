Get $900 Off This Bestselling Treadmill With Our Exclusive Code

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all admit that 2020 was full of surprises! It changed everything — from the way we socialize to what we shop for. Many of Us invested in at-home fitness equipment as a response to gym closures, which makes complete sense. If you can’t go to the gym, why not bring it home to you? Of course, there are other benefits to having exercise essentials at home — especially if you’re looking to get fit in 2021.

In the before times, it was only natural to find plenty of excuses to avoid going to the gym. Perhaps a happy hour seemed more appealing than heading straight from the office to the local fitness center, or maybe you just wanted to catch up on Netflix and eat takeout Thai food instead of hitting the elliptical. We get it! That’s why having the equipment in your place of residence is the best way to achieve your goals. It’s easier than ever to do a daily 30-minute workout — especially if you don’t even need to leave the house! It’s time to kickstart the motivation to keep your New Year’s resolutions, and we have an offer for this bestselling treadmill from Horizon Fitness that will make scoring a staple piece of personal cardio equipment a lot lighter on your wallet. With our code: USWEEKLY100, you’ll save a total of $900 on this incredible machine!

Get the 7.4 AT Treadmill (originally $2,399) on sale with free shipping for just $1,499 with code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout, available from Horizon Fitness!

The 7.4 AT Treadmill is beloved by tons of fitness enthusiasts, and it’s simple to see why. It’s not just a basic treadmill: This machine is designed to help you get into better shape through a variety of dynamic HIIT workouts that are designed to burn fat. Aside from these built-in workouts, it offers up the traditional treadmill functions that can be customized to the speed and incline you enjoy.

If you do want to follow along with the program, this treadmill has a built-in screen with access to trainers that help and motivate you along the way! Shoppers claim the workouts are easy to follow and seriously enjoyable too. The overall setup process and delivery is also said to be super smooth, which is a relief — especially since this is a hefty investment. You want the act of getting this treadmill into your home to be seamless, and Horizon Fitness has what it takes to make that happen.

Get the 7.4 AT Treadmill (originally $2,399) on sale with free shipping for just $1,499 with code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout, available from Horizon Fitness!

You’ll receive a total of $900 off the original price of this bestselling treadmill by using our code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout today! It’s the ultimate opportunity to face your fitness goals head-on. No more excuses! You eliminate the process of suiting up and traveling to your neighborhood gym by having this treadmill right in front of you, which is sure to boost your will to work out. Plus, it will keep you safe while we still grapple with the pandemic.

See it: Get the 7.4 AT Treadmill (originally $2,399) on sale with free shipping for just $1,499 with code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout, available from Horizon Fitness!

Looking for something different? Check out all of the home cardio workout equipment available from Horizon Fitness!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!