These Stretchy Joggers Might Quickly Become Your New Go-To Lounge Pants

Yes, we are still wearing sweats as often as possible in 2021. Although we have high hopes for returning to work and a sense of normalcy this year, our comfy clothes aren’t going anywhere. Sweats are officially a key part of our daily uniform, and if you’re anything like Us, chances are you’re always looking for new picks to add to your wardrobe.

Even if your collection is bordering on hefty, this pair of joggers from LEXISLOVE is too good to pass up. Shoppers say that these instantly became their favorite bottoms, particularly because they’re ideal for both relaxing and working out!

Get the LEXISLOVE Women’s Athletic Joggers Comfy Lounge Pants for Women with Pockets for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sure, you may not choose these sweats if you’re hopping on the Peloton or training for a marathon, but they’re a dream for yoga, pilates and other low-impact workouts. They’re high-waisted and made from a super stretchy material that provides plenty of mobility. You certainly won’t feel restricted when you wear these joggers!

As far as we’re concerned, they have everything you could want in a pair of sweats — not only is their fabric soft and comfortable, they also include pockets for your convenience. Even if you don’t pick these up for exercise purposes, they will make a strong impression as loungewear. Considering the rave reviews that promise these are just as advertised, we’re already excited about receiving our order!

At the moment, the joggers are available in four staple shades: navy blue, dark grey, black and a lighter grey hue. But truth be told, it doesn’t matter which pair you pick — they all offer the same comfortable fit and feel. But the real question: Do they have the power to become your most trusted pair of sweatpants? The reports from ecstatic owners are seriously promising!

