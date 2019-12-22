This Luxe Faux-Fur Throw Is a Cozy Day Must-Have Accessory





Throw blankets are a wintertime essential. We love piling them on while we’re curled up in bed or holding court on the couch while watching some Netflix on a cozy night in.

We all have that one favorite blanket that we can always rely on to keep Us warm and toasty. There’s just something about that particular throw that makes it our go-to. Well, we think we’ve just discovered what might become your new favorite blanket — and it’s this luxurious faux-fur one that looks almost too snuggly!

Get the Hotel Collection Carved Faux-Fur Throw (originally $355) on sale for just $170 with code: GIFT at checkout, now through December 23, 2019 at Macy’s!

We knew that this throw from Hotel Collection was something that we needed in our lives from the moment we discovered it. It looks like it belongs in a lavish mansion, and we simply had to have it. Hotel Collection is known for making home goods like sheets and comforters that are of the highest quality — and we would absolutely guess that this blanket is no exception!

This blanket was definitely made with winter hibernation in mind. The faux fur is indented in a textured pattern, which gives it dimension and truly makes the material shine. The underside is smoother and less voluminous, but it’s definitely just as cozy as the blanket’s upper.

Shoppers say that this Hotel Collection blanket is “super soft and luxurious,” and that it’s a “gorgeous throw.” One reviewer even said that they are “proud” to own this blanket, because that’s just how fabulous it is. Shoppers say that it is a medium weight blanket, which is great for keeping extra toasty on freezing nights and mornings. We can imagine ourselves waking up and immediately enveloping ourselves in this blanket — and it sounds divine.

They say that the blanket can look “gorgeous in guest rooms or on the sofa,” or you can just keep it all to yourself in your bedroom! We’re definitely not surprised that shoppers say that this faux-fur throw is their “new favorite thing.” If we owned it, we’re sure that it would become our most beloved item as well — which is why it’s the perfect holiday gift!

