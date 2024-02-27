Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably a fan of staying as comfortable as possible — especially while lounging around at home. Unfortunately, that task can be a bit challenging if you struggle with plantar fasciitis. According to Johns Hopkins, plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue, which we use while walking and moving our feet. It can be caused by several factors, including the type of shoes we wear, our foot structure and types of walking surfaces. Those of Us with plantar fasciitis experience significant pain in our heels, which makes searching for comfortable footwear a top priority.

It can take a bit of trial and error to successfully find the right walking shoes and house slippers to wear when you’ve been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Thankfully, Amazon has a pair of house slippers that shoppers with plantar fasciitis love!

Get the KuaiLu House Slippers for just $25 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to slide your feet into your favorite new slippers. The KuaiLu House Slippers have several noteworthy features that make them stand out among the crowd. The fuzzy criss-cross straps are so chic and on trend (Ugg vibes!). The open-toe slider features a PU elastic back strap that’s easy to slip on and extremely breathable. They come equipped with a 1.5-inch gradually thick cushioned and slingback design to ensure stability and balance. Plus, they feature a non-slip hard bottom to protect from falls.

Outside of the comfortable and functional benefits, these house slippers are incredibly versatile. They’re available in 12 different color combinations, ranging from pink to plush tan. They’re available in women’s sizes 6 through 12, but one male shopper revealed he snagged a pair that fit his feet comfortably. “I’ve got big fat feet and apparently I don’t mind wearing women’s fuzzy flip-flops,” the shopper shared. “The product is tough, cool looking, and incredibly comfortable. I don’t know if any of this is a selling point but I love my new fuzzy slippers.” The rave reviews don’t stop there!

Another shopper diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, heel spurs and tendinitis left a thoughtful review, explaining that these slippers were surprisingly comfortable. “These slippers felt great on my feet! You can tell they have decent arch support and the heel strap is a HUGE PLUS for my aching feet. The strap helps keep my feet in place,” they wrote. “With these, your feet can just relax. I definitely plan on getting another pair.”

Another reviewer with plantar fasciitis shared similar sentiments: “These are honestly the most comfortable house shoes I have ever worn,” they shared. “Because these have a massively thick sole, the cushion in them will never go flat! AND LET ME TELL YOU, these shoes actually have a bounce to them in the heel, which is wonderful if you have plantar fasciitis or carry your weight in your heel! The arch support is amazing, but not hard and uncomfortable, the back strap means these shoes stay on your feet. They are nonslip, so that’s a plus, and since they are fuzzy lined, they are nice and warm.”

Whether you’re experiencing pain from plantar fasciitis or you’re looking for new comfy slippers to wear around the house, you may have just met your match with these cozy KuaiLu house slippers.

