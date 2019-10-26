You Can Shop Hunter’s Famous Boots Starting at 50% Off at Amazon





It’s always fun browsing through Amazon’s hottest deals, discovering brands we’ve never heard of and digging up designer pieces we never thought we would have found. This time, it’s the latter —and just about everyone is going to recognize these iconic boots!

These boots are everywhere, and for good reason. So many celebrities have been spotted in them, including Duchess Meghan, Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, Reese Witherspoon and Alexa Chung, and you’ve probably seen them while out and about and thought, “I need those.” If the price was what held you back before, we have great news — because they’re up to 50% off at Amazon!

Get the Hunter Women’s Original Tall Snow Boot (originally starting at $150) starting at just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

Over 1,200 shoppers are thrilled that they snagged these famous Hunter boots off Amazon. They’re calling them their best Amazon purchase ever, and even saying they’re the most comfortable boots they’ve ever owned. That’s pretty rare for a rain or snow boot! They say the quality is unmatched and that they’re amazing for everyday life or hiking through muddy trails. One shopper said they had been wanting a pair of their own for a full decade, and this price finally encouraged them to place the order — and now they’re so happy they did!

These rubber boots are handcrafted from 28 parts and come in both matte and shiny variations, with green, navy, black and red shades currently available. They claim to be fully waterproof, making them perfect for rain, snow or anything in between. Other “waterproof” pieces often soak through after just a few drops of water, but these boots are the real deal!

Other amazing features of these boots include an adjustable strap for an enhanced leg fit and a calendar outsole for maximum traction. Plus, there’s obviously the signature Hunter logo in the front!

Been eyeing these Hunter boots for as long as you can remember? Now is the time to buy! It truly is possible to look fashion-forward even when shoveling your driveway or sloshing through giant street puddles — promise. If even literal royalty approves of these boots, we know there’s no going wrong!

