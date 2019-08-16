We Found a Super-Hydrating Moisturizer With Zero of the Grease on Sale for 20% Off





At times, we can be our own worst enemy. We wake up early to hit the gym, only to reach for a second scoop of ice cream at dinner. Or we stick to salads all week just to order pizza and fries all weekend long. It’s one contradiction after another, and it’s apparent everywhere in our lives, especially our skincare routines. Some days, we manage to execute that 11-step routine while other days, even cleansing our face or removing the day’s makeup is a struggle.

We know we need to cleanse and moisturize daily for our best skin ever, so it’s important to have a do-it-all product on hand for those days when we’re in a rush. We want it to be super-hydrating to help keep our routine minimal, but we definitely don’t want the grease associated with heavy-duty creams. The miracle product that does it all while being lightweight? This oil-free moisturizer, which happens to be majorly marked down too!

See it: Grab the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion (originally $81) now with prices starting at $65, available at Dermstore!

The Dr. Dennis Gross’s Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion is the non-greasy product of everyone’s dreams. This miracle worker can help to plump and hydrate any skin type. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types from dry to super oily and even combination. Since it’s oil-free, we can rid ourselves of that unwanted greasy residue many products leave behind that lead to breakouts and irritations.

One reviewer said it was perfect for their oily skin while another claims it made their skin “feel plump, without any traces of oil.” Another reviewer also chimed in claiming it made their skin feel super hydrated and never oily. We love that the lightweight formula is highly effective and made with only the best ingredients on the market.

Glycolic acid in this formula can help to remove dead cells and reveal a brighter, clearer complexion. Most importantly, it can provide time-released hydration. Typically, we don’t realize how important that small detail is, but hear Us when we say: it’s major. As the hours pass, our skin will feel just as hydrated and soft as it did when we applied this cream.

See it: Grab the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion (originally $81) now with prices starting at $65, available at Dermstore!

This moisturizer also features collagen and marine algae, which are terrific to help boost our skin’s natural elasticity for a plumper, firmer appearance. Reviewers loved how this “smooth” consistency revealed a “brighter” layer of skin.

Of course, we saved the best ingredient for last! Lastly, there’s hyaluronic acid and it’s a fan-favorite. So many of the reviewers loved that this gel-like consistency provided moisture to their skin without making it feel sticky or uncomfortable. Reviewers said it “absorbed quickly,” making the consistency more like a hybrid between a gel and a cream.

Other shoppers mentioned this moisturizer was “saving their skin” in the summer, and what’s better than that? It’s on sale, so we can score this top-rated miracle product in a sweet deal! Since Dermstore just relaunched its site this month to include education on the best skincare, color cosmetics, hair care products in the industry, we know we’re getting the best of the best!

See it: Grab the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion (originally $81) now with prices starting at $65, available at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare products and more skincare also available at Dermstore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!