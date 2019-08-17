Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This Anti-Aging Eye Cream — Now on Sale!





We love summer, but there’s one major aspect that we hate about it: How it ages our skin! The sun’s rays feel so good and we want to soak them all up while we can, but ultimately, they’re our skin’s biggest enemy!

Our under-eye area tends to suffer the most from the sun, since the skin there is thinner and more delicate than on our cheeks, for example. That’s why we have to take care of our eyes differently than we do the rest of our face, and that’s why we need an eye cream we can trust. One that’s on sale, too!

See it: Get the La Roche-Posay Active C Eyes cream (originally $43) for just $34 at Dermstore!

This beloved La Roche-Posay eye cream is 20% off right now and we’re not missing our chance to grab at least one tube. Over 250 shoppers are so impressed with this cream that they’re repurchasing it again and again and “can’t live without it.” They love how easy it is to apply the “silky” and “soothing” formula, and that it absorbs quickly so they can wear it under makeup without any smudging or smearing!

Reviewers “honestly can’t believe how well [this cream] works,” reporting that it “noticeably soothes and brightens from the very first application!” That’s major, and for an actually affordable price. One shopper said they’ve “used much more expensive eye creams, but this is the best!”

This lightweight gel-cream claims to not only visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, including dreaded crow’s feet, but also boost our under-eye radiance. The magic ingredient for this is the l-ascorbic acid, also known as skincare savior vitamin C. This acid may also smooth and even out our skin’s texture, taking dull and drab to fierce and fab!

Another holy grail ingredient in this cream is the citrus amara flower extract, which may calm our irritated skin, whether it be irritated because of the sun, wind, or even if we rubbed it too hard when we were feeling stressed out. It also may stimulate circulation.

This cream is ideal for pretty much any skin type, including oily, dry, mature and sensitive. It’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it a dermatologist’s dream, as all of La Roche-Posay’s products are. The skincare brand is named after the town in France from which its signature thermal, antioxidant-rich spring water is derived, and that water makes an appearance in this very eye cream!

To use this eye cream, start off by cleansing skin to remove makeup, SPF, dirt, oil and impurities, toning and patting dry. In both morning and evening, take just a bit of product, dotting it around the orbital bone and tapping it in gently with your ring finger. The ring finger is the weakest and least likely to disturb your skin! Follow up with full-face moisturizer!

This is not only the best time to buy because of the 20% off sale, but because Dermstore is also offering to include an Anthelios Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60 with any La Roche-Posay purchase while supplies last! Our skin will practically be wearing bulletproof armor with these products at our side. Super soft and glowing armor, that is!

