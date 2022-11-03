Soothe Angry Skin Fast With This Quick Fix Matcha Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing: We understand how some skincare products can take weeks or possibly months to start showing real, long-term results — but sometimes we need a quick fix. Like, overnight results. Even better if we can start seeing changes in, say, 10 minutes. We need a healthy mix of slow burns and fast solutions in our medicine cabinet!

Let’s say you have a big event tomorrow, but today your skin is red, dry, broken out and simply angry with you, even for seemingly no reason. You can only pile on so much concealer without it caking up, and it’s not going to make the irritated, painful patches go away. But you know what might?

Get the I Dew Care Matcha Mood Soothing Green Tea Wash-Off Mask for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Green tea is a hero ingredient when it comes to angry, red skin. Scientific studies have found that “topical application of green tea extract should be potentially effective for atopic dermatitis, acne vulgaris, rosacea” and so much more. (Pub Med) This matcha mask uses it as its star ingredient to help soothe, revitalize and brighten up stressed and/or dull complexions!

Along with green tea, this mask contains aloe extract as a calming and balancing ingredient to keep skin level-headed, plus glacier water, which may refresh and hydrate dry skin for a more dewy, healthy feeling!

This wash-off mask also has a lovely sweet green tea scent, plus a sorbet-inspired texture, so truly — what’s not to love?

This mask is for all skin types, but if your complexion is dry or sensitive, you may find it especially helpful. If you’ve tried to use wash-off masks in the past but they left your face feeling super tight and stripped, this product is different. It doesn’t dry up while it’s on your face!

Simply apply a generous layer of this vegan, cruelty-free mask to clean skin and leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing. Use lukewarm water to massage it off your face and then follow up with any treatments or moisturizers. Use twice a week for best results!

