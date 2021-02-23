Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter is a notoriously bad time for staying on top of your workout goals. It’s still cold and dreary outside, the days are much shorter and it simply doesn’t provide Us with the best environment for exercise motivation. But here’s the thing: Summer will be here before we know it, and we want to feel confident when it’s time to hit the beach. We need that extra push to get our bodies moving again!

Some people can get into a productive headspace more easily than others. If you’re struggling to fall back into the gym groove right now, picking up an adorable new outfit may help! We have our eyes on this two-piece set from ICEYOU right now — it comes in the most stunning snakeskin print that’s so on trend!

We rely on our matching pajama and lounge sets to make Us feel more put together while relaxing at home, and we’re hoping this sports bra and leggings set will do the same for our fitness fashion. The right outfit is sometimes all it takes! Why wear the same old pair of leggings and a baggy tee when you can rock a stylish set? Plus, it’s seriously affordable — each version is under $30 for both pieces, which is such a major steal.

The design of each item is impressive. We especially appreciate how the snakeskin print is utilized on the leggings. There are different patches of print crossed with moto-style panels, which makes for an Instagram-friendly aesthetic that’s sure to be a hit.

The snakeskin set is up for grabs in a variety of shades, and there are also gradient tie-dye versions if you’re not feeling the print! Of course, you’re not limited to fitness alone — throw a jacket and some white sneakers on and you can easily run errands or have a coffee date.

It should come as no surprise that shoppers are as obsessed with this set as we are! They note that the material is top-notch, and adore the added padding in the sports bra. The top is the ideal length when worn with the high-waisted leggings, and you can easily mix and match this set with other workout pieces you already own. But if you really want to feel like you’re on top of the fitness world, we recommend wearing this set together and hitting the gym in style!

