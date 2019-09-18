



Why is it that protein powders and workout supplements are always made for men? All of the products out there are all about “extreme this” and “extreme that,” with formulas specifically created for the male body. It’s like companies don’t realize that women want to be strong and fit too in our own way, with products made just for us!

IdealFit, however, took notice of this and wasn’t having any of it. Developed by women, for women, IdealFit’s range of products was designed to “help build lean muscle, burn fat and promote general health” in our everyday life. It offers anything and everything from protein shakes and bars, to supplements, to even activewear! Want to know a couple of our faves, starting with the brand new IdealLean Collagen Protein? And want 15% off those faves? Read on!

IdealLean Collagen Protein

This newly-launched collagen powder has so many benefits, we’d run out of breath trying to name them all in one sentence. Not only does it claim to support joint and ligament health, but it also may help our muscles recover faster — and let’s not forget about the beauty factor. Collagen is crazy popular because of how it may nourish our skin, hair and nails, as well. It targets wrinkles, acne and loss of moisture and elasticity in our skin, while reducing free radical damage in our hair and keeping it full and healthy. It also may keep our nails strong so they can grow longer and faster!

There are two blends currently available of this protein: Chocolate and Unflavored. One serving from either contains 20 grams of collagen from grass-fed and pasture-raised cattle, 18 grams of protein and absolutely no fat, sugar or carbs. Mix a scoop with anything from water, to smoothies, to even soups and sauces, and see what the power of collagen is really all about!

IdealLean Pre-Workout – Cherry Limeade

It’s always good to stretch before a workout, but we can do more for our body than that. This pre-workout fat-loss blend is the boost that may help us make our workout that much more effective. It claims to stimulate fat burn, increase our energy and focus, and brighten up our mood with clean ingredients like green tea extract. With no sugar and only five calories per serving, who wouldn’t start smiling after tasting the delicious cherry limeade flavor? Good thing it comes with 30 servings!

Most other pre-workout blends are stuffed full of bulking agents and testosterone-boosting ingredients, so we love that IdealFit is providing us with a filler-free alternative — one that comes in other amazing flavors, too, including Pink Lemonade, Passion Fruit and Pineapple Mango!

IdealLean Protein – Chocolate Brownie

Who doesn’t love brownies — especially ones that help you get into shape? This bestselling blend includes 20 grams of protein per serving, but only 1 gram of sugar! Each serving is also only 90 to 100 calories and may help us to build muscle while reducing body fat. It’s recommended that we take this after a workout to help our muscles recover faster and keep them strong!

This protein is also great for helping us to avoid extra snacking during the day, cutting out unnecessary calories without leaving us feeling hungry or dessert-deprived. Just mix with eight ounces of water, juice or milk and let the rich chocolate flavor do its work! Looking for another flavor? How do Caramel Mocha, French Vanilla and White Chocolate Peppermint sound? The flavors don’t end there, so check them all out!

Looking for even more? You’re going to want to check out IdealShape, too. This line of products uses the power of Slendesta, the brand’s signature hunger-blocker, to keep us full for up to three hours between meals. Check out the Cookies ‘N Cream IdealShake! On the hunt for a vegan-friendly option? Check out the IdealRaw line too and the new Organic Plant Protein!

No more dreading the gym or chugging a chemical-flavored shake while holding our nose to get healthy — IdealFit is making our health and wellness journey fun, for real! So, ladies, who’s ready to finally get fit our way?

