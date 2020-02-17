This Puff-Sleeve Sweater Is 64% Off and Beyond Stylish

Looking to spice up your wardrobe a bit? We don’t mean adding in any outlandish statement pieces (though we’re fans of those too). People tend to underestimate the power of a few simple but special staples and just how much they can transform an entire closet!

While loud fashion finds are fun, we can’t wear them too often. A top like this one, however, can work in so many magical ways. That’s why when we spot one, especially one on sale, we refuse to let someone else grab it before we can. We need to claim one for ourselves before it’s gone, which this one very well soon may be!

Get the I.N.C Puff-Sleeve Sweater (originally $90) for just $32 exclusively at Macy’s!

This sweater, which was created specifically for Macy’s shoppers, is a full 64% off — which means you can currently save just about $58 on it. Okay, now that is amazing — especially for a piece that’s accrued only five-star reviews thus far. Shoppers say it’s “very sophisticated and elegant” and one said the puff shoulders are “beautiful and super flattering.” Another commented that the sleeves “will work with so many looks,” making this piece super versatile. Everyone seems to agree that this is “hands down the highest quality sweater” they’ve ever owned!

Nabbing this high-quality sweater for under $35? Yeah, we’re in our happy place right now. The design of this piece is just brilliant, from the puff shoulders, to the fitted long sleeves, to the wide square neckline. The shoulders and neckline will beautifully frame your collarbone and neck, allowing for some serious accessory options!

This neckline is most definitely open to longer chain necklaces, but it’s simultaneously calling for chokers too. You can also layer up with both! We’re also personally fans of a silky scarf with this type of top, especially since they can be tied in so many different ways — or even just loosely draped!

This fitted sweater is open to more than just a variety of neckwear. It will also work with so many other pieces in your wardrobe. Going casual? Tuck it into a pair of jeans and throw on a crossbody and some canvas sneakers. Going on a date? Pair it with a pleated skirt or even a fitted miniskirt and heels. Going to the office? A pair of high-waisted slacks and pointed-toe loafers will be excellent. We’d ditch the blazer this time around though. You don’t want to cover up those shoulders!

This sweater is a Last Act item at Macy’s so this is your one and only chance to grab your size before it’s gone for good. We won’t keep you any longer — get out there and get shopping!

