Upgrade Your Loungewear With These Funky Printed Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The goal of loungewear is to feel as relaxed as possible — which generally means that we’re not particularly concerned with how fashion-forward we look while chilling at home. Rocking a worn-in tee and loose comfy joggers is our usual go-to, but there’s nothing wrong with putting a little bit more effort into our outfits!

Every once in a blue moon, it’s fun to mix things up with a basic that’s anything but. Take, for example, these printed joggers from INGEAR!

Get the INGEAR Women’s Drawstring Waist Yoga Active Long Workout Pant for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



While they have the same comfy fit as your standard pair of sweats, they are available in tons of incredible prints. Think bold graphic patterns, a camo print option and even some paisley action. But before you dismiss these as just another loungewear find, allow Us to disclose the details that instantly elevate them.

The primary material is a sleek and breathable poly-blend, and the patterns guarantee that with the right top, you can easily get away with wearing these out of the house. Plus, there are two zipper pockets on each side of the hips which gives them a more upscale appearance. Who doesn’t love stealthy sweats?

Get the INGEAR Women’s Drawstring Waist Yoga Active Long Workout Pant for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you are venturing out, we suggest wearing these joggers with a form-fitting bodysuit and ankle booties. If they’re intended to be your new work-from-home uniform, you’re in good company: Shoppers assure Us that they’re “the most comfortable pants” they own! Their fit is flowy but fitted in all the right places, and they will complement your curves. One of the most important traits in a new piece is versatility, and that’s exactly what we expect to get here. From workout-wear to brunch attire, these printed pants do it all.

See it: Get the INGEAR Women’s Drawstring Waist Yoga Active Long Workout Pant for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from INGEAR and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!