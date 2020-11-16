People Will Never Guess This Stylish Long-Sleeve Shirt Is From Hanes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be real: When you’re just chilling at home, there’s no need to impress anyone with a knockout ensemble. You simply don’t need to get dressed up to relax! Even the most extra fashionistas can take a break from high-style and kick it in some simple gear.

If you’re in the mood to feel completely at ease, this top from Hanes is an essential to have on hand. It’s unbelievably comfortable — not to mention affordable!

Get the Hanes Women's V-Neck Long Sleeve Tee for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon!



This top is made from 100% cotton, which is what we’ve all come expect from the iconic Hanes brand. Cotton is one of the most versatile and soft materials around, and if being a couch potato is all that’s on the agenda, it’s what you want to be wearing. This top can create a variety of silhouettes — it’s all dependent on what size you order. If you want a more form-fitting look that you can dress up for a brunch, we suggest going down a size. However, if this will primarily be reserved for catching up on The Crown, a size up is the move. The choice is yours!

There are currently seven different shades up for grabs. It’s available in light pink, navy blue, black, bright blue, eggplant purple, hot pink and bright white. When you’re not lounging around, this top can also be your new workout buddy!

Now, let’s quickly discuss why the length of this top is ideal for a number of different bottoms. Sometimes, cropped numbers don’t team well with leggings, but this top surely will. It doesn’t stop there — all you need to complete your casual look is a pair of jeans or joggers in a complementary hue. Basics don’t have to be boring, and Hanes proves that classic brands can surprise us. This staple top is a foolproof find that will always come in handy!

